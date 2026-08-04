ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Directs Officials To Expedite 'Great Green Wall' Project

Trees grown as part of the 'Great Green Wall' at Ullipalem, near Hamsaladeevi in ​​Krishna district. ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday directed officials to expedite the 'Great Green Wall of Andhra Pradesh' project — aimed at coastal environmental conservation and the prevention of coastal erosion.

He instructed officials to formulate plans to complete this year's targets within the next two months, aligning the work with favourable weather conditions.

Kalyan noted that the progress achieved over the past two years in realising the goals of the project has received national recognition, and the state has secured the second position nationwide in the expansion of mangrove forests.