Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Directs Officials To Expedite 'Great Green Wall' Project
Pawan Kalyan said the state is second nationwide in expanding mangrove forests, and about 70 lakh saplings have been allocated for planting in coastal districts.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday directed officials to expedite the 'Great Green Wall of Andhra Pradesh' project — aimed at coastal environmental conservation and the prevention of coastal erosion.
He instructed officials to formulate plans to complete this year's targets within the next two months, aligning the work with favourable weather conditions.
Kalyan noted that the progress achieved over the past two years in realising the goals of the project has received national recognition, and the state has secured the second position nationwide in the expansion of mangrove forests.
During a review meeting with forest department officials, he said an additional 70 lakh saplings have been allocated for planting in coastal districts under the VB GRAM G scheme.
"Experts warn that coastal districts facing severe rainfall deficits are also at risk of disasters. The 'Great Green Wall' will play a pivotal role in protecting the coastline from such extreme weather conditions. We have prepared an action plan to expand the Green Wall across 8,888 hectares this year. We will plant palmyra palm seeds across 5,000 hectares and native saplings across another 1,993 hectares in August and September. We have also set a target to establish shelterbelt plantations across 727 hectares," Kalyan said.
He said the NDA government in the state undertook the expansion of mangrove forests covering 740 hectares in 2024-25 and 1,930 hectares in 2025-26. "We have decided to carry out the restoration of mangrove forests across 305 hectares during November and December," he stated.
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