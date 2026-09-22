ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Driver Runs Away With Rs 2 Crore While Employer Visits Gym

Kandula Suresh Kumar had left Rs two crore in his car when he went to gym and on returning, found both driver and money missing.

Andhra Pradesh Driver Runs Away With Rs 2 Crore From Car While Employer Visits Gym
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 22, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Rajamahendravaram: The Rajamahendravaram Police have registered a case against a driver for allegedly running away with Rs two crore in cash kept in his employer's car in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on Monday.

The accused, Panduri Sai Shiva, a native of Dowleswaram, had been working for a businessman, Kandula Suresh Kumar, a resident of RV Nagar in Rajamahendravaram. Kumar owns a company named KBK Biotech and frequently transfers cash for business transactions.

According to Kumar's complaint, he had informed his driver about transferring cash after his gym session on Monday morning.

As planned, Kumar, accompanied by his driver, arrived at a gym in Danavaipeta in his car at 7:40 am. Cash amounting to Rs two crore, packed in two bags, was kept inside the car. However, when Kumar returned from the gym at 8:40 am, he found the car outside, but the driver was missing. Upon checking, he discovered that the bags containing the cash were also gone.

He immediately lodged a complaint at the Rajamahendravaram One Town police station, alleging that the driver had absconded with the cash.

Police said a case was immediately registered and searches were launched for the absconding driver. Also CCTV footage of the area is being examined, they added.

Also Read

  1. 105 Instances Of Donation Theft At Temple Caught On CCTV: Probe Report In Ram Mandir Donation Scam
  2. Secunderabad Armoury Theft: Accused Sent To Police Custody

TAGGED:

DRIVER RUNS AWAY WITH RS 2 CRORE
ABSCONDING DRIVER
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM POLICE
ANDHRA DRIVER FLEES WITH CASH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.