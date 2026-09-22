Andhra Pradesh Driver Runs Away With Rs 2 Crore While Employer Visits Gym
Kandula Suresh Kumar had left Rs two crore in his car when he went to gym and on returning, found both driver and money missing.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
Rajamahendravaram: The Rajamahendravaram Police have registered a case against a driver for allegedly running away with Rs two crore in cash kept in his employer's car in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on Monday.
The accused, Panduri Sai Shiva, a native of Dowleswaram, had been working for a businessman, Kandula Suresh Kumar, a resident of RV Nagar in Rajamahendravaram. Kumar owns a company named KBK Biotech and frequently transfers cash for business transactions.
According to Kumar's complaint, he had informed his driver about transferring cash after his gym session on Monday morning.
As planned, Kumar, accompanied by his driver, arrived at a gym in Danavaipeta in his car at 7:40 am. Cash amounting to Rs two crore, packed in two bags, was kept inside the car. However, when Kumar returned from the gym at 8:40 am, he found the car outside, but the driver was missing. Upon checking, he discovered that the bags containing the cash were also gone.
He immediately lodged a complaint at the Rajamahendravaram One Town police station, alleging that the driver had absconded with the cash.
Police said a case was immediately registered and searches were launched for the absconding driver. Also CCTV footage of the area is being examined, they added.
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