ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Driver Runs Away With Rs 2 Crore While Employer Visits Gym

Rajamahendravaram: The Rajamahendravaram Police have registered a case against a driver for allegedly running away with Rs two crore in cash kept in his employer's car in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on Monday.

The accused, Panduri Sai Shiva, a native of Dowleswaram, had been working for a businessman, Kandula Suresh Kumar, a resident of RV Nagar in Rajamahendravaram. Kumar owns a company named KBK Biotech and frequently transfers cash for business transactions.

According to Kumar's complaint, he had informed his driver about transferring cash after his gym session on Monday morning.