ETV Bharat / state

Jana Sena Will Contest In Next Telangana Assembly Polls: Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said his party will remain in Telangana and will contest the next Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking at a media conference at his residence in Jubilee Hills after the police denied him permission to hold a meeting in Gachibowli in Hyderabad, he said he does not know whether the BJP will be with him in the next elections.

Pawan clarified that he is not against Telangana but only against the way it was divided.

"I am not against Telangana... I am only against the way it was divided... I said the way it was divided within the closed doors of Parliament was wrong...," said Pawan Kalyan.

He, however, clarified that he currently has no intention of personally contesting from Telangana. He called for a debate on employment opportunities, governance issues, and the implementation of the Congress government’s six guarantees instead of engaging in divisive politics.

The Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh reacted strongly to threats issued by some leaders that he would not be allowed to move around in Telangana.

"A few leaders are saying how I will enter Hyderabad. Is Telangana your father’s private estate? Who are you to threaten me?” he asked amid loud cheers by his supporters.

"I could not become Chief Minister in Andhra. Will I become Chief Minister in Telangana? What’s your fear?" he asked and remarked that he doesn’t love power but loves a change.

Jana Sena leader alleged that those threatening him fear that Jana Sena may create awareness in Telangana.

Responding to allegations over land encroachment in Telangana, he said that if he had illegally occupied a lake, he would be willing to hand it over to the government.

He listed the sections under which cases can be booked if anyone tries to attack him or his house.