Jana Sena Will Contest In Next Telangana Assembly Polls: Pawan Kalyan
The Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh reacted strongly to threats issued by some leaders that he would not be allowed to move around in Telangana
Published : June 2, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST|
Updated : June 2, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said his party will remain in Telangana and will contest the next Assembly elections in the state.
Speaking at a media conference at his residence in Jubilee Hills after the police denied him permission to hold a meeting in Gachibowli in Hyderabad, he said he does not know whether the BJP will be with him in the next elections.
Pawan clarified that he is not against Telangana but only against the way it was divided.
"I am not against Telangana... I am only against the way it was divided... I said the way it was divided within the closed doors of Parliament was wrong...," said Pawan Kalyan.
He, however, clarified that he currently has no intention of personally contesting from Telangana. He called for a debate on employment opportunities, governance issues, and the implementation of the Congress government’s six guarantees instead of engaging in divisive politics.
The Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh reacted strongly to threats issued by some leaders that he would not be allowed to move around in Telangana.
"A few leaders are saying how I will enter Hyderabad. Is Telangana your father’s private estate? Who are you to threaten me?” he asked amid loud cheers by his supporters.
"I could not become Chief Minister in Andhra. Will I become Chief Minister in Telangana? What’s your fear?" he asked and remarked that he doesn’t love power but loves a change.
Jana Sena leader alleged that those threatening him fear that Jana Sena may create awareness in Telangana.
Responding to allegations over land encroachment in Telangana, he said that if he had illegally occupied a lake, he would be willing to hand it over to the government.
He listed the sections under which cases can be booked if anyone tries to attack him or his house.
Pawan challenged those threatening to pass a resolution in the Telangana Assembly if they truly believed he should not enter the state.
"This is India. I can travel to any part of my country. Do I need a passport to enter another state?" he asked.
Pawan Kalyan stated that he had never spoken against Telangana even during the tenure of K. Chandrasekhar Rao and maintained that he does not believe in creating unnecessary conflicts. He said he has tolerated attacks and criticism for the past 12 years and would not be intimidated by threats.
The actor-politician also remarked that regional hatred is more dangerous than terrorism. He said rulers and people are different, and warned against provoking divisions between Telugu-speaking communities.
"In Surat, there are Telugu people. If those people say that Telugu people shouldn’t stay here, and if people in Maharashtra say that Telugu people shouldn’t stay there, will that work?" he asked.
"TMC leaders also said that people will chase opposition leaders away, but instead, people chased TMC leaders away."
Alleging that one Congress leader during a debate declared that he likes Pakistan, he said the leaders of the same Congress are saying that if he holds a meeting, then harmony will be disturbed.
Pawan Kalyan said he expects Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to respond to this. “You are a so-called national party. A few Congress leaders are behaving like separatists. Again, you want to come into Andhra Pradesh, and you want to be there. What a contradiction. What a hypocrisy..."
The Jana Sena leader said that rulers are different from people. He believes that there is no hatred towards Andhra among the people of Telangana. "If they had truly shown hatred, not a single person from Andhra would be staying here."
He clarified that Jana Sena did not oppose the formation of the Telangana state. He said Jana Sena opposed the manner in which the bifurcation was done by closing the doors of Parliament.
Pawan Kalyan said it was not a newfound love that had come for Telangana today. I have taken inspiration from Telangana's culture, traditions, literature, and the spirit of struggle.
He stated that even before the Telangana agitation started, he had encouraged Telangana culture, and he visited remote areas of Telangana.
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