EC Deletes 3.31 Lakh Names In Andhra, Adds 7.62 Lakh New Voters During Special Summary Revision
Over 3.3 lakh names have been removed from the electoral roll, revealed Election Commission in the Special Summary Revision fact sheet released on Friday.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Amaravati: As part of the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) in Andhra Pradesh, the Election Commission has added 7.6 lakh (7,62,766) new voters across the state and removed 3.3 lakh (3,31,052) names from its electoral rolls, officials said on Friday.
The revision has taken the total number of voters in the state to 3,75,69,896 as of October 14, according to EC officials.
State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vivek Yadav released the SSR fact sheet on Friday, detailing the changes made to the electoral rolls following the publication of the draft list. He, however, said this figure might undergo minor adjustments or additions by the time the final electoral roll is released on October 30.
As per the fact sheet, the state had 4,16,27,694 voters before the draft electoral roll was published. Of these, 44,89,512 entries relating to absentees, shifted, deceased, and duplicate (ASDD) voters were removed, bringing the electorate in the draft roll to 3,71,38,182.
Subsequently, over 7,62,766 new voters were added and 3,31,052 names were struck off, taking the total number of eligible voters in Andhra Pradesh to 3,75,69,896 as of October 14.
Yadav noted that individuals wishing to register as new voters, or those whose names were inadvertently left off the list, may submit an application using Form-6 at any time throughout the year. "Once the final electoral roll is published, any objections can be raised through an appeals process starting from November 1st," he said.
Key highlights from the fact sheet:
- Voters before the release of the draft electoral roll: 4,16,27,694
- Absentee, Shifted, Deceased, and Duplicate (ASDD) entries: 44,89,512 (these entries have been removed)
- Voters in the draft electoral roll: 3,71,38,182
- Newly added voters subsequently: 7,62,766
- Voters removed: 3,31,052
- Total number of voters in the state as of October 14: 3,75,69,896
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