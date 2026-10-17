ETV Bharat / state

EC Deletes 3.31 Lakh Names In Andhra, Adds 7.62 Lakh New Voters During Special Summary Revision

Andhra Pradesh has 3,75,69,896 voters as of October 14, 2026 ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: As part of the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) in Andhra Pradesh, the Election Commission has added 7.6 lakh (7,62,766) new voters across the state and removed 3.3 lakh (3,31,052) names from its electoral rolls, officials said on Friday.

The revision has taken the total number of voters in the state to 3,75,69,896 as of October 14, according to EC officials.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vivek Yadav released the SSR fact sheet on Friday, detailing the changes made to the electoral rolls following the publication of the draft list. He, however, said this figure might undergo minor adjustments or additions by the time the final electoral roll is released on October 30. As per the fact sheet, the state had 4,16,27,694 voters before the draft electoral roll was published. Of these, 44,89,512 entries relating to absentees, shifted, deceased, and duplicate (ASDD) voters were removed, bringing the electorate in the draft roll to 3,71,38,182.