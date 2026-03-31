ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh 'Maoist-Free' Says DGP, After Nine Naxals Surrendered On Monday

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on Monday declared that the state is Maoist-free, a day before the Centre's deadline. He attributed this to the surrender on March 30, of nine Maoists, including Chelluri Narayana Rao (56), alias 'Suresh', a member of the Maoist party's Central Committee, and Secretary of the AOB (Andhra-Odisha Border) Special Zonal Committee. Gupta remarked that the chapter on Maoists in the state has effectively come to a close.

Speaking to reporters at the Vijayawada Police Command and Control Centre, the DGP was joined by Intelligence Chief Mahesh Chandra Ladda, Special Investigation Branch (SIB) Inspector General (IG) PHD Ramakrishna and SIB Superintendent of Police (SP) Geetha Devi.

“Over the past 18 months, a total of 18 Maoists were killed in exchange-of-fire incidents across Andhra Pradesh. These include Central Committee members Madvi Hidma, Gajarla Ravi (alias Uday) and Metturi Jogarao (alias ‘Tech Shankar’) as well as AOB Special Zonal Committee members Venkata Ravi Chaitanya (alias ‘Aruna’), Kakuri Pandanna (alias ‘Jagan’) and Madakam Raje. We have also arrested 81 others, while another 106 individuals have surrendered,” he said.

He further said, “We have recovered a total of 120 weapons, and are continuing our efforts to locate additional weapon dumps. The SIB, Greyhounds, Intelligence Department, and district police personnel have performed commendably in efforts to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism. Cash rewards will be provided to surrendered Maoists as per established norms. We will also ensure that they benefit from various government welfare schemes.” As immediate relief, Rs 20,000 was handed over to each surrendered individual.

Who Are The Surrendered Maoists?

Narayana Rao alias Suresh: Central Committee Member and Secretary of the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) Special Zonal Committee. A native of Pedavanka village (Bathupuram Panchayat) in Vajrapukothuru Mandal, Srikakulam district, he joined the People’s War guerrilla movement in 1990 as a member of the Kondabaridi Dalam in Srikakulam. By 1994, he had risen to the rank of Area Committee Member and was operating across the Kondabaridi, Chandanagiri and Uddanam regions.

Later, as a Divisional Committee Member, he served as Commander of Special Guerrilla Squads. In 2003, he was promoted to Special Zonal Committee Member and took on responsibilities in the State Military Commission. After the Maoist Party formed its 3rd CRC (Central Regional Committee) in 2009, he served as its Commander. Since 2016, he has been in In-charge of the State Military Commission.

In September 2022, he was elevated to Central Committee Member and Secretary of the AOB Special Zonal Committee, a role he has continued to hold.

Narayana Rao is an accused in the 2018 murder case of then-Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma. He is also accused of the 1997 murder of Head Constable M Narendra Das in Kasibugga and the 2001 murder of CI Muddada Gandhi in Vizianagaram.

He was involved in attacks in the Neelabhadra and Koraput regions, the Kuneru railway station attack, and incidents in Nayagarh. A cash reward of Rs 25 lakh had been announced for his capture.