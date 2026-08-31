ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Inaugurates Phase-I Of Veligonda Project, Releases Krishna Water Into Nallamala Sagar

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurating the first phase of the Veligonda Irrigation Project. ( ETV Bharat )

Markapuram: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday inaugurated the first phase of the Veligonda Irrigation Project and dedicated it to the people, marking a major milestone in the decades-old project aimed at providing irrigation and drinking water to drought-prone regions of Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts.

The state government organised the inauguration programme under the theme 'Veligonda Waterways – Wings for Development'.

Chandrababu performed special rituals after the Krishna river water reached the project and offered prayers as part of the inauguration ceremony. He later unveiled the project pylon, opened the gates along with local farmers and formally released water.

The much awaited inauguration was greeted with celebrations among farmers and residents of the Markapuram area, where the arrival of krishna water has been awaited for decades.

Krishna Water Reaches Nallamala Sagar

Under the first phase of the project, 10.70 TMC of Krishna water is being released into the Nallamala Sagar reservoir.

The first phase is expected to provide irrigation facilities to around 1.19 lakh acres and drinking water to nearly four lakh people, according to the state government.

The project has been designed to draw Krishna river water from the Srisailam reservoir through a gravity-based system and store it in Nallamala Sagar. The water will subsequently be supplied for irrigation and drinking water requirements through the project's canal network.

Once the Veligonda Project is fully completed, it is expected to provide irrigation to around 4.47 lakh acres, benefiting people across 30 mandals in Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts.

The project is expected to provide a major boost to the drought-prone areas of the region, where farmers have historically depended heavily on rainfall and groundwater.

Traditional Welcome For Chief Minister

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu performed special rituals after the Krishna river water reached the project. (ETV Bharat)

Residents and farmers watched the inauguration ceremony with enthusiasm as Krishna water entered the region.

A water aarti was organised at the Veligonda Feeder Canal near Gantavanipally. Tribal women welcomed the Chief Minister with traditional rituals.

Scholars also presented Naidu with a portrait of Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy following the ceremonial release of water.

Ministers Nimmala Ramanaidu, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, DBV Swamy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kandula Durgesh and Angani Satya Prasad, MP Srinivasa Reddy and BJP state president Madhav, among others, attended the inauguration programme.

‘I gave my word and fulfilled it’: Chandrababu

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the first phase, Chandrababu Naidu described the project as the fulfilment of a long-standing commitment.

“I gave my word and I kept it. I laid the foundation, and today I proudly say that I have completed the project. This is my good fortune,” he said.

The Chief minister recalled that he had laid the foundation stone for the project in 1996, describing the inauguration of the first phase nearly three decades later as a significant moment.

“Thirty years ago, in 1996, I performed the ground-breaking ceremony for this project. After 30 years, I have inaugurated the first phase and dedicated it to the nation. The resolution made then has become a river flowing into Nallamala Sagar today,” he said.

Tribute To Landowners And Drought-hit Farmers