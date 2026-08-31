Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Inaugurates Phase-I Of Veligonda Project, Releases Krishna Water Into Nallamala Sagar
The first phase is expected to provide irrigation facilities to around 1.19 lakh acres and drinking water to nearly four lakh people, according to government.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
Markapuram: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday inaugurated the first phase of the Veligonda Irrigation Project and dedicated it to the people, marking a major milestone in the decades-old project aimed at providing irrigation and drinking water to drought-prone regions of Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts.
The state government organised the inauguration programme under the theme 'Veligonda Waterways – Wings for Development'.
Chandrababu performed special rituals after the Krishna river water reached the project and offered prayers as part of the inauguration ceremony. He later unveiled the project pylon, opened the gates along with local farmers and formally released water.
The much awaited inauguration was greeted with celebrations among farmers and residents of the Markapuram area, where the arrival of krishna water has been awaited for decades.
Krishna Water Reaches Nallamala Sagar
Under the first phase of the project, 10.70 TMC of Krishna water is being released into the Nallamala Sagar reservoir.
The first phase is expected to provide irrigation facilities to around 1.19 lakh acres and drinking water to nearly four lakh people, according to the state government.
The project has been designed to draw Krishna river water from the Srisailam reservoir through a gravity-based system and store it in Nallamala Sagar. The water will subsequently be supplied for irrigation and drinking water requirements through the project's canal network.
Once the Veligonda Project is fully completed, it is expected to provide irrigation to around 4.47 lakh acres, benefiting people across 30 mandals in Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts.
The project is expected to provide a major boost to the drought-prone areas of the region, where farmers have historically depended heavily on rainfall and groundwater.
Traditional Welcome For Chief Minister
Residents and farmers watched the inauguration ceremony with enthusiasm as Krishna water entered the region.
A water aarti was organised at the Veligonda Feeder Canal near Gantavanipally. Tribal women welcomed the Chief Minister with traditional rituals.
Scholars also presented Naidu with a portrait of Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy following the ceremonial release of water.
Ministers Nimmala Ramanaidu, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, DBV Swamy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kandula Durgesh and Angani Satya Prasad, MP Srinivasa Reddy and BJP state president Madhav, among others, attended the inauguration programme.
‘I gave my word and fulfilled it’: Chandrababu
Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the first phase, Chandrababu Naidu described the project as the fulfilment of a long-standing commitment.
“I gave my word and I kept it. I laid the foundation, and today I proudly say that I have completed the project. This is my good fortune,” he said.
The Chief minister recalled that he had laid the foundation stone for the project in 1996, describing the inauguration of the first phase nearly three decades later as a significant moment.
“Thirty years ago, in 1996, I performed the ground-breaking ceremony for this project. After 30 years, I have inaugurated the first phase and dedicated it to the nation. The resolution made then has become a river flowing into Nallamala Sagar today,” he said.
Tribute To Landowners And Drought-hit Farmers
The Chief Minister paid tribute to farmers and landowners who gave up their property for the project.
“I bow to the feet of the people who sacrificed their lands for this project. My aspiration is that those displaced by the project should also live happily,” he said.
Chandrababu Naidu recalled the difficulties faced by farmers in drought-prone regions, including dependence on rainfall, failed borewells and migration caused by a lack of employment.
“We have seen the suffering of farmers who looked towards the sky for rain. We have seen families fall into debt after digging borewells without finding water. We have also seen labourers leave their villages because they could not find work. Those conditions should not exist anymore,” he said.
‘Veligonda Will Become A Golden Hill’
Chandrababu Naidu said the project would help address drinking water problems in the region, including concerns relating to fluoride contamination.
“We will forget the word fluoride. Veligonda means the end of fluoride hardship. Veligonda will become a golden hill,” he said.
Describing the project as a new chapter for drought-hit regions, Naidu said the government was determined to overcome water scarcity and transform the region.
“This is a new history written by Krishnamma on the land of drought,” he said.
Political Attack On Previous YSRCP Government
The Chief Minister also launched a political attack on the previous YSRCP government, alleging that work on the Veligonda Project had slowed down between 2019 and 2024.
“In 2019, the Veligonda project was eclipsed. The eclipse was lifted in 2024,” he said.
Chandrababu Naidu alleged that only 2.77% of the remaining work had been completed during the previous government's tenure and accused it of misleading farmers by claiming that the project had already been dedicated to the nation.
His remarks are political allegations and reflect the Chief Minister's position on the progress of the project under the previous administration.
‘Double-engine government working for Andhra Pradesh’
Referring to the 2024 Assembly elections, Chandrababu Naidu said the alliance of the Telugu Desam Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Jana Sena had sought a mandate to rebuild Andhra Pradesh.
He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their support and said the alliance government was working together for the development of the state.
“In the 2024 elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pawan Kalyan and I together promised to rebuild the state. The people trusted us and gave us an unassailable mandate,” Naidu said.
He said the government's focus was on delivering the benefits of development projects to the people.
With the launch of Phase-I, the Veligonda Project has taken a significant step towards its long-awaited objective of bringing Krishna river water to drought-prone regions and improving irrigation and drinking water availability across parts of southern Andhra Pradesh.
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