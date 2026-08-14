ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh CM Asks Officials To Study Feasibility Of Pumped Storage Plants At 130 Reservoirs

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed officials to assess the economic feasibility of establishing pumped storage power (PSP) projects at 130 reservoirs across the state.

Naidu told this at a review meeting regarding the Energy Department at the Secretariat while discussing a proposal to set up a PSP project at Polavaram.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, "Electricity consumption in the state doubles every six years so plans must be formulated to increase generation capacity in line with this growth. Measures should be taken to reduce power distribution losses and comprehensive plans must be prepared to ensure availability of electricity at affordable rates. Due to deficient rainfall this year, hydroelectric power generation may not be feasible, so proactive measures must be taken to address this situation."

Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Energy Department Special Chief Secretary Vijayanand, and other officials participated at the meeting.