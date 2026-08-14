Andhra Pradesh CM Asks Officials To Study Feasibility Of Pumped Storage Plants At 130 Reservoirs
Chandrababu Naidu asks officials to prepare comprehensive plans to reduce power losses and ensure availability of power at affordable rates.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed officials to assess the economic feasibility of establishing pumped storage power (PSP) projects at 130 reservoirs across the state.
Naidu told this at a review meeting regarding the Energy Department at the Secretariat while discussing a proposal to set up a PSP project at Polavaram.
Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, "Electricity consumption in the state doubles every six years so plans must be formulated to increase generation capacity in line with this growth. Measures should be taken to reduce power distribution losses and comprehensive plans must be prepared to ensure availability of electricity at affordable rates. Due to deficient rainfall this year, hydroelectric power generation may not be feasible, so proactive measures must be taken to address this situation."
Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Energy Department Special Chief Secretary Vijayanand, and other officials participated at the meeting.
Urging to maximise solar power generation, the CM said, "Measures must be taken to install 6 lakh solar units under the PM Surya Ghar scheme by September. Separate arrangements should be made for another 3 lakh connections. Additionally, an application must be submitted to the Centre for the installation of rooftop units for another 10 lakh connections."
The CM also stressed on completing the installation of mini solar units at feeders under the PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan) scheme. The Centre should be requested to allocate an additional 2,000 MW, he said adding that measures must be taken to reduce the power purchase cost to Rs 4.60 per unit this year.
The Chief Minister further suggested introducing a rating system for the state's power utilities based on their performance. "The debt burden on power utilities must be reduced and efforts should be made to negotiate with financial institutions to lower interest rates," he said while commending officials for implementing 'Digital Twin' systems and 'Asset Health Index' mechanisms within the power utilities.
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