'This Decade Belongs To PM Modi, Will Campaign For Nitish Kumar': Andhra CM Naidu

In this image posted on Oct. 24, 2025, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during an interaction with members of the Telugu diaspora from across the Gulf countries, in Dubai . ( PTI )

Amaravati: Asserting that the current decade belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said he was confident of the NDA's win in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. He would also campaign in that state for NDA candidates.

In an exclusive interview to PTI Video, Naidu described the NDA Government at the Centre as 'progressive' and said it is bringing so many reforms for the benefit of the common man with an aim to empower ordinary people as a criteria.

He further said the Telugu Desam Party-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh was successful in implementing the 'Super Six' poll promises within one year after assuming the office due to the 'double engine' regime in the state.

Naidu said the foundation stone for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel's proposed 7.3 Million Tons per Annum (initial capacity) steel plant in AP will be laid next month.

"In India, very very interesting things are going on. Our Honorable Prime Minister from 2000 onwards is in politics. He is always winning the elections. Earlier, he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. From 2014, 11 years he is Prime Minister. Now another four years he will be there."

"This decade belongs to Narendra Modi. And also, when this decade belongs to Narendra Modi ji, then automatically it belongs to Indians," Naidu said. He further said he was confident that the ruling NDA will win in Bihar Assembly elections slated for next month.

"Yeah, we will work it out. NDA, whenever they tell me, I am prepared to go and work with them,” he replied when asked if would campaign for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Describing the recent GST rate rationalisation as a "win-win situation for everybody," Naidu said it is leading to "super savings" for consumers and even the MSME sector and other businessmen are also happy.