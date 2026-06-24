ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Approves Old Pension Scheme For 10,715 Employees, Raises Retirement Age To 62

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved two major decisions benefiting government employees, resolving long-pending demands related to pensions and retirement age.

The Cabinet approved the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees recruited through notifications issued before September 2004, but who joined service after the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) came into effect. The decision is expected to benefit 10,715 employees across the state.

Employee union leaders welcomed the move, calling it a historic decision by the coalition government despite the state's financial challenges.

According to the government, employees recruited through notifications issued before September 2004 will now be eligible for pension benefits after retirement.

Although the Central Government had issued Memo-57 in 2020 regarding the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, it was not implemented in the state. The coalition government has now decided to extend OPS benefits to eligible employees.

Officials said the decision could provide an estimated financial benefit of around Rs 3.39 crore per employee over the course of retirement benefits. The state government estimates that implementation of OPS will result in an expenditure of Rs 34,850.83 crore up to 2067.

The Cabinet decision fulfils a long-pending demand of employees who had been seeking restoration of pension benefits for several years.

Retirement Age Increased To 62 Years

The Cabinet also approved increasing the retirement age from 60 to 62 years for regular employees working in public sector undertakings, corporations, societies and institutions listed under Schedules 9 and 10. The decision will be implemented retrospectively from January 2022.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had approved the proposal earlier this month. The issue had reportedly been rejected twice by the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government.