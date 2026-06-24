Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Approves Old Pension Scheme For 10,715 Employees, Raises Retirement Age To 62
The Chandrababu Naidu government approved OPS and the enhancement of retirement age, addressing long-pending demands of thousands of employees.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved two major decisions benefiting government employees, resolving long-pending demands related to pensions and retirement age.
The Cabinet approved the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees recruited through notifications issued before September 2004, but who joined service after the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) came into effect. The decision is expected to benefit 10,715 employees across the state.
Employee union leaders welcomed the move, calling it a historic decision by the coalition government despite the state's financial challenges.
According to the government, employees recruited through notifications issued before September 2004 will now be eligible for pension benefits after retirement.
Although the Central Government had issued Memo-57 in 2020 regarding the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, it was not implemented in the state. The coalition government has now decided to extend OPS benefits to eligible employees.
Officials said the decision could provide an estimated financial benefit of around Rs 3.39 crore per employee over the course of retirement benefits. The state government estimates that implementation of OPS will result in an expenditure of Rs 34,850.83 crore up to 2067.
The Cabinet decision fulfils a long-pending demand of employees who had been seeking restoration of pension benefits for several years.
Retirement Age Increased To 62 Years
The Cabinet also approved increasing the retirement age from 60 to 62 years for regular employees working in public sector undertakings, corporations, societies and institutions listed under Schedules 9 and 10. The decision will be implemented retrospectively from January 2022.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had approved the proposal earlier this month. The issue had reportedly been rejected twice by the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government.
The state government has also decided to reinstate employees who have already retired, allowing them to continue in service until they attain the age of 62.
Officials said the move is expected to benefit more than 15,000 employees across Andhra Pradesh.
Representatives of employee associations met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and thanked him for addressing long-pending issues concerning government employees.
Union leaders said several decisions made by the coalition government since it assumed office have provided relief to employees and their families.
They noted that resolving pending issues would improve the welfare and financial security of thousands of employees across the state.
"We are very happy that the dream of a pension, for which nearly 11,000 employees in the state had been waiting for years, has finally been fulfilled. We are also delighted that the Cabinet has approved the increase in the retirement age of public sector employees," said Vidyasagar, State President of the Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers (APNGO) Association.
The Chief Minister urged employees to work for the welfare of the state and its people, and called upon all employee associations to contribute collectively to Andhra Pradesh's development.
Cabinet Clears Major Investment Proposals
Apart from employee welfare measures, the Cabinet also approved several investment proposals to boost industrial growth and employment generation in the state. The proposals relate to industries, information technology, tourism, capital city development, data centres and renewable energy projects.
The Cabinet approved projects worth nearly Rs 34,000 crore, expected to generate around 35,000 employment opportunities across Andhra Pradesh.
Also Read: