Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Approves Formation Of Two New Districts
The state government cleared major administrative changes, including new districts, constituency mergers and shifting of district headquarters.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 2:00 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved the formation of two new districts, taking the total number of districts in the state to 28. The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, approved the formation of Polavaram and Markapuram districts.
Briefing the media on the Cabinet decisions, State Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad said that the Cabinet approved proposals for changes in 17 out of the existing 26 districts. A total of 25 changes were made in these 17 districts, Satya Prasad said.
"There were no changes in the remaining nine districts, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, and Anantapur." These changes were made based on the requests received from the public after the gazette notification was issued on November 27, 2005, he added.
Polavaram district will have Rampachodavaram as its headquarters, while Markapuram district will comprise the Markapuram and Kanigiri revenue divisions. The Cabinet also gave its approval to continue the Annamayya district, but decided to shift its district headquarters from Rayachoti to Madanapalle.
The Cabinet further decided to merge the Rajampet constituency into the YSR Kadapa district and the Railway Koduru constituency into the Tirupati district. However, the Rayachoti constituency will remain in the Annamayya district.
The Cabinet held detailed discussions on the reorganisation of districts and approved the proposals. As part of the changes, five new revenue divisions will be created, and the Adoni mandal in Kurnool district will be divided into two mandals.
Other decisions include changing the name of Penugonda village in West Godavari district to Vasavi Penugonda and merging three mandals from the Gudur constituency into Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district. Kandukur constituency from Nellore district and Addanki constituency from Bapatla district will be merged into Prakasam district.
According to officials, the final notification for the new district, revenue divisions and mandals will be issued on December 31, 2025, and the new administrative arrangements will come into force from January 1, 2026. (With Agency Inputs)
