Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Approves Formation Of Two New Districts

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved the formation of two new districts, taking the total number of districts in the state to 28. The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, approved the formation of Polavaram and Markapuram districts.

Briefing the media on the Cabinet decisions, State Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad said that the Cabinet approved proposals for changes in 17 out of the existing 26 districts. A total of 25 changes were made in these 17 districts, Satya Prasad said.

"There were no changes in the remaining nine districts, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, and Anantapur." These changes were made based on the requests received from the public after the gazette notification was issued on November 27, 2005, he added.

Polavaram district will have Rampachodavaram as its headquarters, while Markapuram district will comprise the Markapuram and Kanigiri revenue divisions. The Cabinet also gave its approval to continue the Annamayya district, but decided to shift its district headquarters from Rayachoti to Madanapalle.

The Cabinet further decided to merge the Rajampet constituency into the YSR Kadapa district and the Railway Koduru constituency into the Tirupati district. However, the Rayachoti constituency will remain in the Annamayya district.