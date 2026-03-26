10 Dead, 18 Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Colliding With Lorry In Andhra Pradesh; CM Naidu Orders Probe
CM Naidu directed district authorities to ensure best possible treatment for the injured and also ordered officials to conduct a thorough probe into the accident.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 8:06 AM IST
Markapuram: At least 10 people were killed and 18 others sustained injuries as the bus they were travelling in caught fire after colliding with a lorry in the Markapuram district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning.
The accident took place near Rayavaram at around 6:30 am when the bus was travelling from Jagityala to Kaligiri. The private bus collided with the gravel-loaded lorry near the slab quarries. Preliminary inputs suggest that the lorry was being driven at a high speed, which led to the accident and both vehicles bursting into flames.
There were around 30 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident. It is believed that those in the back seats of the bus died as they could not get out. Many who were seated in the front survived. The deceased are likely from Kanigiri area.
As soon as information was received, Police and fire personnel reached the spot and launched rescue operations. Till filing of this report, the injured were being shifted to a private hospital in Markapuram.
"Both vehicles were completely gutted in the accident. Several passengers were burnt alive following the accident. Nearly 18 injured persons have been rescued so far and shifted to the hospital. Efforts are on to gather complete details of the incident," Markapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nagraju was quoted as saying by PTI.
Rescue teams are working to identify the victims and gather details of their relatives, who will be informed once verification is completed, Nagraju said, adding that some bodies are still believed to be trapped inside the bus, making retrieval operations difficult.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in the mishap. He has also directed authorities to carry out a detailed inquiry into the reason(s) that led to the accident and submit a detailed report.
The death toll is likely to increase as several passengers were critically injured.
Read More:
At Least 23 Dead As Bus Plunges Into River In Bangladesh
Two Dead, 23 Injured As Tourist Bus Overturns In Delhi's Karol Bagh