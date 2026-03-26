ETV Bharat / state

10 Dead, 18 Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Colliding With Lorry In Andhra Pradesh; CM Naidu Orders Probe

Markapuram: At least 10 people were killed and 18 others sustained injuries as the bus they were travelling in caught fire after colliding with a lorry in the Markapuram district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning.

The accident took place near Rayavaram at around 6:30 am when the bus was travelling from Jagityala to Kaligiri. The private bus collided with the gravel-loaded lorry near the slab quarries. Preliminary inputs suggest that the lorry was being driven at a high speed, which led to the accident and both vehicles bursting into flames.

There were around 30 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident. It is believed that those in the back seats of the bus died as they could not get out. Many who were seated in the front survived. The deceased are likely from Kanigiri area.