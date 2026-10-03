ETV Bharat / state

4 Dead, 10 Injured In Blast At Andhra Pradesh Pharma Unit

Tirupati: A boiler blast at a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday left four people dead and 10 others critically injured.

Developed along National Highway 16, Sri City is one of India's largest multi-product Special Economic Zones with over 200 companies, including several pharma manufacturing units located in it.

Police and emergency teams reached the site and launched rescue operations. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals. State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha is expected to visit the site.

The incident took place in Sri City in Tirupati district. Two workers died at the site, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment, a press release said.

Initial inputs suggest the blast took place in the morning hours when day-workers were entering the facility while the night-shift employees were leaving.

Visuals from the spot showed concrete blocks and debris scattered across the area, indicating the intensity of the blast.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. "The CM expressed sorrow over the accident at a private company in Sri City in Tirupati district, where four people died due to a water boiler blast," the release said.

He directed officials to extend all support to the families of the deceased and ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. Details about the cause of the blast and the identities of the victims are awaited.

This is not an isolated case, as the southern state has seen many such incidents in the recent past. In June this year, two workers lost their lives following a boiler explosion at Parawada Industrial Park near Visakhapatnam. The blast occurred while processing waste plastic to manufacture pyrolysis oil.