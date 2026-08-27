ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Assembly To Meet International Standards

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu has directed officials to complete the construction of the Assembly building in the capital, Amaravati, within the stipulated timeframe while adhering to international standards.

He participated in a high-level review meeting held on Wednesday at the Secretariat's second block, attended by officials, engineers, and representatives from 'Norman Foster and Partners'—the architectural firm that designed the iconic buildings.

The meeting covered various aspects, including the Assembly building's interior designs, seating arrangements for members, digital technology infrastructure, the high-rise tower, technical systems, basic amenities, security, parking, and facilities for visitors. Ministers P. Narayana and Nadendla Manohar, Assembly Secretary-General Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar, and others attended the meeting. Minister Manohar shared these details with the media.

With the highest standards...