Andhra Pradesh Assembly To Meet International Standards
The Assembly complex is designed to accommodate 265 MLAs in the Legislative Assembly and 110 MLCs in the Legislative Council.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 9:49 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu has directed officials to complete the construction of the Assembly building in the capital, Amaravati, within the stipulated timeframe while adhering to international standards.
He participated in a high-level review meeting held on Wednesday at the Secretariat's second block, attended by officials, engineers, and representatives from 'Norman Foster and Partners'—the architectural firm that designed the iconic buildings.
The meeting covered various aspects, including the Assembly building's interior designs, seating arrangements for members, digital technology infrastructure, the high-rise tower, technical systems, basic amenities, security, parking, and facilities for visitors. Ministers P. Narayana and Nadendla Manohar, Assembly Secretary-General Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar, and others attended the meeting. Minister Manohar shared these details with the media.
With the highest standards...
Minister Manohar stated that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's goal is to build Amaravati into a magnificent capital city of global stature. "Even in the event of constituency delimitation, we have designed the Assembly complex to accommodate 265 MLAs in the Legislative Assembly and 110 MLCs in the Legislative Council," Manohar said.
"There will be a Central Hall where members of both Houses can sit together. We are designing the Assembly building to provide necessary facilities for ministers, whips, committee chairpersons, MLAs, and MLCs. The government is striving to shape the Assembly building by integrating state-of-the-art technology, efficient functionality, public accessibility, infrastructure suited for future needs, and abundant greenery. We have also decided to set up a special 'Experience Centre' so that citizens visiting the Assembly can gain an understanding of the legislative process," he revealed.
He explained that the Chief Minister envisions creating an underground parking facility while developing a garden-style complex on the surface level.