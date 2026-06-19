Andhra Pradesh: Anakapalle Agri Research Centre Releases Two New Sugarcane Varieties
These new varieties are expected to revive Anakapalle's jaggery industry, which has been on the decline over the past few years.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Anakapalle: The government has released two new sugarcane varieties developed by scientists at the Regional Agricultural Research Station in Anakapalle, Andhra Pradesh. Ch Mukunda Rao (Associate Director of Research) and D Adilakshmi (Principal Scientist, Sugarcane) shared these details with ETV Bharat on Thursday.
Ashwini Variety
The 'Ashwini' variety (2006A223), which has been released just for Andhra Pradesh, is suitable for jaggery production. It is excellent for juice extraction and direct consumption as cane stalks. It was developed by crossing the 87A298 and 87A380 varieties, and is resistant to water stress, as well as yellow leaf and red rot diseases.
It is a short-duration variety that matures within 10 months. The results show it yields 135-140 tonnes per hectare, producing 17.5 tonnes of sugar and 16 tonnes of jaggery. This variety will serve as a good alternative to the 2003V46 ('Bharani') variety.
Buddha Variety
The 'Buddha' variety (2014A142), which has been released nationally, is suitable for cultivation in Andhra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. It was developed by crossing the CoA 89101 and ISH 69 varieties, in a research that lasted 12 years.
It produces a high number of tillers and is resistant to red rot disease. It is also a short-duration variety that matures in 10 months. It yields 130 tonnes per hectare. It produces 17.5 tonnes of sugar and 15.5 tonnes of jaggery.
Jaggery Town
Anakapalle is a north coastal Andhra Pradesh district, which is known as the 'Jaggery Town'. However, this district has witnessed a steady decline in its jaggery production since a few years. In addition, there were reports of labour shortages, rising production costs, and dwindling profits, which pushed many farmers to move away from jaggery production. In April 2025, the sudden decline in the number of farmers engaged in this trade was seen. Moreover, many farmers switched from growing sugarcane crop to other commercial crops.
Sugarcane is a most important cash crop of India, as the tropical region contributes about 55 per cent to the total cane production in the country. The average cane yields of the major states of the region including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat is around 80 tonnes per hectare.
Maharashtra and the adjoining area of Karnataka, Gujarat and AP record higher sugar recovery. From 2014-15, the government has approved implementation of a sugarcane development programme under NFSM-CC in 13 states (Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand). Under this scheme, thrust has been given on transfer of technology through frontline demonstrations and training in order to extend benefits to farmers.