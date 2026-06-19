ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Anakapalle Agri Research Centre Releases Two New Sugarcane Varieties

Two new varieties of sugarcane have been released by Anakapalle Regional Agricultural Research Station ( ETV Bharat )

Anakapalle: The government has released two new sugarcane varieties developed by scientists at the Regional Agricultural Research Station in Anakapalle, Andhra Pradesh. Ch Mukunda Rao (Associate Director of Research) and D Adilakshmi (Principal Scientist, Sugarcane) shared these details with ETV Bharat on Thursday.

Ashwini Variety

The 'Ashwini' variety (2006A223), which has been released just for Andhra Pradesh, is suitable for jaggery production. It is excellent for juice extraction and direct consumption as cane stalks. It was developed by crossing the 87A298 and 87A380 varieties, and is resistant to water stress, as well as yellow leaf and red rot diseases.

It is a short-duration variety that matures within 10 months. The results show it yields 135-140 tonnes per hectare, producing 17.5 tonnes of sugar and 16 tonnes of jaggery. This variety will serve as a good alternative to the 2003V46 ('Bharani') variety.

Buddha Variety

The 'Buddha' variety (2014A142), which has been released nationally, is suitable for cultivation in Andhra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. It was developed by crossing the CoA 89101 and ISH 69 varieties, in a research that lasted 12 years.