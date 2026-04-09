ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Amaravati Set To Become India’s First Quantum Hardware Hub

Amaravati: A significant step has been taken toward transforming the Andhra Pradesh capital into a world-class quantum hub. India’s first-ever Quantum Hardware Testbeds are being established at SRM University in Amaravati and at Medha Towers in Vijayawada.

Designated as "Bharat Quantum Reference Facilities" (BQRF), these centres will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on April 14, coinciding with World Quantum Day.

Two compact quantum computers, developed using indigenous technology, are being installed at these two locations. These quantum computers were designed by Qubit Force, a startup established following the inception of the "Quantum Valley" concept, comprising a team of domestic and international experts with exceptional expertise in the field.

The critical hardware used in these systems was manufactured by prominent public-sector defence and scientific research organisations and private enterprises.

TIFR Mumbai, IISc Bengaluru, DRDO DYSL Pune, Amber Enterprises, Cute Electronics and Dimira supplied the hardware components. While Qubit Force is independently setting up a computer named 'Amaravati 1S' at SRM, CubiTech is installing another computer, manufactured by the same firm, at Medha Towers under the name 'Amaravati 1Q'.

The concept of 'Amaravati Quantum Valley' was first conceived in August 2025; remarkably, two quantum reference facilities have been established within a record eight months.

A Boost To Quantum Hardware Manufacturing

In addition to installing state-of-the-art quantum computers in Amaravati, the government is committed to manufacturing full-scale quantum computers and their components locally in the coming days for export.

On September 9 last year, the Chief Minister met with manufacturers of hardware components. During this meeting, the manufacturers requested the establishment of reference facilities for the testing, validation, benchmarking and certification of quantum components. The decision to provide these reference facilities in Amaravati was taken at that very time.

With the advent of these facilities, several organisations across the country are likely to come forward to manufacture quantum devices right here in Amaravati. Consequently, Amaravati is poised to transform into a quantum hardware hub.

Although a few organisations in the country are currently manufacturing quantum components, critical parts such as processors still have to be sent abroad for testing. This process typically takes six to seven months.

Furthermore, certain nations, such as the United States, do not grant access to their testing facilities to entities from foreign countries. With reference to facilities in Amaravati, it is taking a major leap forward in quantum hardware manufacturing.