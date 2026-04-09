Andhra Pradesh: Amaravati Set To Become India’s First Quantum Hardware Hub
Quantum Reference Facilities will open in Amaravati and Vijayawada; these state-of-the-art testbeds will drive innovation in quantum technology across India.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
Amaravati: A significant step has been taken toward transforming the Andhra Pradesh capital into a world-class quantum hub. India’s first-ever Quantum Hardware Testbeds are being established at SRM University in Amaravati and at Medha Towers in Vijayawada.
Designated as "Bharat Quantum Reference Facilities" (BQRF), these centres will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on April 14, coinciding with World Quantum Day.
Two compact quantum computers, developed using indigenous technology, are being installed at these two locations. These quantum computers were designed by Qubit Force, a startup established following the inception of the "Quantum Valley" concept, comprising a team of domestic and international experts with exceptional expertise in the field.
The critical hardware used in these systems was manufactured by prominent public-sector defence and scientific research organisations and private enterprises.
TIFR Mumbai, IISc Bengaluru, DRDO DYSL Pune, Amber Enterprises, Cute Electronics and Dimira supplied the hardware components. While Qubit Force is independently setting up a computer named 'Amaravati 1S' at SRM, CubiTech is installing another computer, manufactured by the same firm, at Medha Towers under the name 'Amaravati 1Q'.
The concept of 'Amaravati Quantum Valley' was first conceived in August 2025; remarkably, two quantum reference facilities have been established within a record eight months.
A Boost To Quantum Hardware Manufacturing
In addition to installing state-of-the-art quantum computers in Amaravati, the government is committed to manufacturing full-scale quantum computers and their components locally in the coming days for export.
On September 9 last year, the Chief Minister met with manufacturers of hardware components. During this meeting, the manufacturers requested the establishment of reference facilities for the testing, validation, benchmarking and certification of quantum components. The decision to provide these reference facilities in Amaravati was taken at that very time.
With the advent of these facilities, several organisations across the country are likely to come forward to manufacture quantum devices right here in Amaravati. Consequently, Amaravati is poised to transform into a quantum hardware hub.
Although a few organisations in the country are currently manufacturing quantum components, critical parts such as processors still have to be sent abroad for testing. This process typically takes six to seven months.
Furthermore, certain nations, such as the United States, do not grant access to their testing facilities to entities from foreign countries. With reference to facilities in Amaravati, it is taking a major leap forward in quantum hardware manufacturing.
Accessible To Anyone Across Country
The reference facilities being established in Amaravati are not intended solely for quantum hardware testing; they can also be utilised by researchers, startup companies, industries, universities, and students from across the country.
Students who until now have studied quantum technology only through textbooks and conducted experiments solely on simulators will henceforth be able to conduct experiments directly on actual quantum computers.
At the reference facilities being set up within SRM and Medha Towers, quantum processors with up to 111 qubits can be tested. Qubit Force has set a goal to develop testing capabilities for up to one million qubits over the next ten years.
Manufacturing Of Cryogenic Dilution Refrigerators: A Pivotal Milestone
Just as processors are critical to quantum computers, dilution cryogenic refrigerators are equally vital. Dilution refrigerators are employed in quantum computers to maintain temperatures as low as -273°C. These systems utilise Helium-3 and Helium-4 gases.
The computers installed at the Amaravati reference facilities use Helium-4 gas, which allows temperatures to be lowered to -269°C to -272°C. Helium-3 gas is extremely rare and is available only with defence research organisations within the country.
Experts state that the cryogenics, precision electronics systems, quantum-grade fabrication equipment, and facilities developed for the Amaravati Quantum Reference Facilities will prove useful not only for the manufacturing of quantum computers but also for sectors such as defence, healthcare, and semiconductor manufacturing.
Cryogenic systems are utilised in MRI machines and space applications. Precision electronics serve purposes in defence sensing, radar systems, and advanced instrumentation.
Quantum-grade fabrication facilities are employed in semiconductor manufacturing and deep-tech industrial applications.
Contributions From Leading Institutions
- Qubit Force is assembling quantum components manufactured by institutions across six cities in the country, bringing them together in Amaravati.
- The necessary processors for these systems were developed by TIFR Mumbai and IISc Bengaluru.
- The DRDO laboratory in Pune provided the quantum control electronics.
- Amber Enterprises and Qubit Force manufactured the critical dilution refrigerators.
- Cute Electronics supplied the precision current and voltage sources. Dimira supplied the flex cables and cryogenic wiring.
- Qubit Force is handling system integration, assembly and testing.
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