Andhra Pradesh Milk Adulteration Deaths: Lab Report Confirms Presence Of Toxin In Blood Samples
The arrested vendor revealed during interrogation that the leakage in the freezer used to store the milk mixed the toxin in it.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Rajamahendravaram: In a significant development with regard to the mass deaths due to adulterated milk in Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram, laboratory reports have confirmed the presence of toxin ethylene glycol in the blood samples of the victims.
At least 10 people died while as many others are undergoing treatment after consuming the adulterated milk between February 10 to 24 prompting police to arrest the vendor Addala Ganeswara Rao, who police said, knowingly sold the contaminated milk to the locals.
It is understood that the blood samples of the victims taken by the FSL and RFSL sleuths after the mass deaths have tested positive for ethylene glycol, which officials said, led to organ failure in the victims.
How Did The Toxin End Up In The Milk?
Police investigation has revealed that the arrested milk vendor Ganeshwara Rao, hailing from Narasapuram in Korukonda mandal, collected milk from farmers on February 15 and kept it in a two-chamber freezer in the dairy center he runs illegally.
According to the police, the left chamber of the freezer leaked, causing ethylene glycol, which is used as a coolant, to mix with the milk. It is alleged that Rao ignored warnings from relatives even after locals told him that the milk was bitter. Later, he repaired one of the chambers and applied M-seal to prevent leakage. However, the victims who had already consumed the poisoned milk he had given him were hospitalized with kidney problems.
Police have registered 9 cases against Rao in connection with the case. Rao was questioned by the police on Saturday after a local court remanded him to two-day police custody.
30 Liters Water To 80 Liters Milk
Police interrogation has revealed that Rao used to collect about 80 litres of milk from the farmers every day and mix 30 litres of tap water with it and sell it to make quick money. When questioned about the traces of detergent in the milk, Rao said that he kept it “only to clean the chambers” and did not add any to the milk.
Dangerous Chemical
Ethylene glycol is used in chilling stations in cars, trucks, and industries. Experts say that if it enters the body, it has a three-stage effect. Symptoms include drowsiness, nausea, and vomiting. Within 24 hours, it causes difficulty breathing, heart palpitations, and low blood pressure, while within 72 hours, kidney damage, inability to urinate, brain, nerve, and heart problems occur.
