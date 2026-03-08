ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Milk Adulteration Deaths: Lab Report Confirms Presence Of Toxin In Blood Samples

Rajamahendravaram: In a significant development with regard to the mass deaths due to adulterated milk in Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram, laboratory reports have confirmed the presence of toxin ethylene glycol in the blood samples of the victims.

At least 10 people died while as many others are undergoing treatment after consuming the adulterated milk between February 10 to 24 prompting police to arrest the vendor Addala Ganeswara Rao, who police said, knowingly sold the contaminated milk to the locals.

It is understood that the blood samples of the victims taken by the FSL and RFSL sleuths after the mass deaths have tested positive for ethylene glycol, which officials said, led to organ failure in the victims.

How Did The Toxin End Up In The Milk?

Police investigation has revealed that the arrested milk vendor Ganeshwara Rao, hailing from Narasapuram in Korukonda mandal, collected milk from farmers on February 15 and kept it in a two-chamber freezer in the dairy center he runs illegally.

According to the police, the left chamber of the freezer leaked, causing ethylene glycol, which is used as a coolant, to mix with the milk. It is alleged that Rao ignored warnings from relatives even after locals told him that the milk was bitter. Later, he repaired one of the chambers and applied M-seal to prevent leakage. However, the victims who had already consumed the poisoned milk he had given him were hospitalized with kidney problems.