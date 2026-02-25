ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Adulterated Milk Case: Vendor Knowingly Sold Contaminated Milk To Over 100 People

Rajamahendravaram: In a new revelation to the adulterated milk incident in Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram that has claimed six lives till now, the accused admitted that he had sold contaminated milk to 105 people despite knowing it could be poisonous.

Kovvur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and investigating officer, Dev Kumar, said the accused, Ganesh, a resident of Narasapuram in Korukonda mandal, was arrested on Tuesday and sent to a 14-day judicial remand.

"During interrogation, Ganesh confessed to the police that he had knowingly distributed the contaminated milk. He admitted running an unauthorised milk collection centre and collecting about 100 litres of milk from farmers every day. He also said that he uses a substandard freezer to store the milk. He had bought this two-chamber freezer with a capacity of 80 litres six years ago," the DSP said.

Investigations revealed that on February 15, he sold milk to some locals, who complained of bitterness, but Ganesh did not pay any attention. When he told this to his brother-in-law, who had taught him the nitty-gritties of this business, he warned there could be a glycol contamination and that the milk should be thrown away, as it could be poisonous. However, Ganesh had turned a deaf ear, he admitted to the police.