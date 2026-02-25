Andhra Pradesh Adulterated Milk Case: Vendor Knowingly Sold Contaminated Milk To Over 100 People
Accused, Ganesh, was warned by his brother-in-law that glycol contamination may turn the milk poisonous but he still sold it, police said.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
Rajamahendravaram: In a new revelation to the adulterated milk incident in Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram that has claimed six lives till now, the accused admitted that he had sold contaminated milk to 105 people despite knowing it could be poisonous.
Kovvur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and investigating officer, Dev Kumar, said the accused, Ganesh, a resident of Narasapuram in Korukonda mandal, was arrested on Tuesday and sent to a 14-day judicial remand.
"During interrogation, Ganesh confessed to the police that he had knowingly distributed the contaminated milk. He admitted running an unauthorised milk collection centre and collecting about 100 litres of milk from farmers every day. He also said that he uses a substandard freezer to store the milk. He had bought this two-chamber freezer with a capacity of 80 litres six years ago," the DSP said.
Investigations revealed that on February 15, he sold milk to some locals, who complained of bitterness, but Ganesh did not pay any attention. When he told this to his brother-in-law, who had taught him the nitty-gritties of this business, he warned there could be a glycol contamination and that the milk should be thrown away, as it could be poisonous. However, Ganesh had turned a deaf ear, he admitted to the police.
Authorities found that the milk had frozen like ice due to leakage of ethylene glycol from the freezer. Locals said people would not have died had Ganesh listened to his brother-in-law. Since there was a problem with the freezer, he hired a mechanic from Rajamahendravaram to fix the freezer, and was reusing it.
The accused stored the milk directly in two chambers of the freezer and took it out the next day. Doctors say storying milk directly into the chamber is dangerous because if it is not cleaned properly, there is possibility of contamination.
A forensic team that went to Narasapuram village on Monday inspected Ganesh's unauthorised milk collection centre. Milk, vinegar, and some empty bottles were collected from the spot.
Meanwhile, state government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased. On Tuesday evening, under the leadership of Collector Kirti Chekuri, MLA Adireddy Srinivas, and Ruda Chairman BVR Chowdhury, compensation was distributed to the families of Seshagiri Rao (72) of Chowdeshwari Nagar, Tadi Ramani (58) and Tadi Krishnaveni (76) of Gandhipuram, while MLA Balaramakrishna and RDO Krishnanayak handed over the compensation to the family of Radhakrishna Murthy (74) from the Rajanagaram area.
