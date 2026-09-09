ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: 13-Day-Old Infant Issued Passport, Enters International Book Of Records

The infant was born on May 30 in Rajamahendravaram, her maternal grandmother's hometown. Her passport was applied for so she could travel to London with her father, who works as a pastor there. Agasya has reportedly surpassed the previous record of a 19-day-old baby and earned recognition in the International Book of Records.

Ichchapuram: Agasya Princy, the daughter of Vajrapu Ashish and Geetha Madhuri, residents of Dasannapeta in Ichchapuram town, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh entered the International Book of Records after she was issued a passport when she was 13 days old.

Her grandfather, Vajrapu Venkatesh mentioned that the achievement was registered in the International Book of Records on June 12 of this year. The infant is currently three and a half months old. Since the passport was very important for Agasya, her date of birth certificate was obtained in advance on June 1. Immediately after that, her parents applied for an Aadhaar card for her on June 2.

The Aadhaar card also arrived on June 4. The passport was applied for on June 6 with the Aadhaar card. The passport was granted on June 12. The child received the passport in just 13 days. With this, her name has been registered in the International Book of Records as the ‘Youngest Passport Holder’. The achievement of the little girl from Ichchapuram has now brought special recognition to Andhra Pradesh.