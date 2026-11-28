ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Panchayat Polls: 41,334 Opt For NOTA, Over 1.24 Lakh Votes Invalid As TDP-Led Alliance Scores Big In First Phase

41,334 'NOTA' votes recorded in the first phase of Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: More than 1.24 lakh votes polled were declared invalid, while another 41,334 voters chose to go for NOTA (None Of The Above) in the first phase of Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat elections held on Thursday, officials said.

As per sources, candidates backed by the Telugu Desam Party-led alliance secured a major victory in the first phase, winning 2,715 of the 3,949 panchayats, including those elected unanimously. On the other hand, YSRCP-backed candidates won 1,102 seats.

Officials informed that a total of 5,737,368 votes were polled on Thursday for 3,189 Sarpanch posts and 25,057 ward member posts across the state, excluding Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts.

The winning candidates secured 31,04,299 votes, while rest of the candidates garnered 21,61,108 votes, resulting in a margin of 9,43,191 votes.

After completion of the first phase elections, polling personnel identified and set aside 1,24,278 votes as invalid owing to errors such as improper folding of the ballot paper, incorrect marking of the vote, or marking more than one candidate or symbol. Maximum number of invalid votes were recorded in Kurnool, Nandyal, NTR, East Godavari, West Godavari, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

Officials informed that such errors in the ballots were likely committed by illiterate voters and the elderly.

Sharing details on the elections, officials said that of the 3,949 panchayats for which election notifications were issued, 760 sarpanch posts were decided unanimously and polling was held in the remaining 3,189 panchayats.