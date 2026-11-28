Andhra Panchayat Polls: 41,334 Opt For NOTA, Over 1.24 Lakh Votes Invalid As TDP-Led Alliance Scores Big In First Phase
Officials attributed the high number of invalid votes to possible difficulties faced by elderly and illiterate voters while marking their ballots.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Amaravati: More than 1.24 lakh votes polled were declared invalid, while another 41,334 voters chose to go for NOTA (None Of The Above) in the first phase of Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat elections held on Thursday, officials said.
As per sources, candidates backed by the Telugu Desam Party-led alliance secured a major victory in the first phase, winning 2,715 of the 3,949 panchayats, including those elected unanimously. On the other hand, YSRCP-backed candidates won 1,102 seats.
Officials informed that a total of 5,737,368 votes were polled on Thursday for 3,189 Sarpanch posts and 25,057 ward member posts across the state, excluding Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts.
The winning candidates secured 31,04,299 votes, while rest of the candidates garnered 21,61,108 votes, resulting in a margin of 9,43,191 votes.
After completion of the first phase elections, polling personnel identified and set aside 1,24,278 votes as invalid owing to errors such as improper folding of the ballot paper, incorrect marking of the vote, or marking more than one candidate or symbol. Maximum number of invalid votes were recorded in Kurnool, Nandyal, NTR, East Godavari, West Godavari, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Sri Sathya Sai districts.
Officials informed that such errors in the ballots were likely committed by illiterate voters and the elderly.
Sharing details on the elections, officials said that of the 3,949 panchayats for which election notifications were issued, 760 sarpanch posts were decided unanimously and polling was held in the remaining 3,189 panchayats.
Among these panchayats that went to the polls, candidates backed by the TDP, Jana Sena, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 62.93 percent of the Sarpanch posts, while the YSRCP-supported candidates secured 33.11 percent of the seats.
Across 16 districts, alliance-backed candidates won between 60 and 80 percent of the panchayats on average. The alliance delivered strongest performance in Annamayya district, with its candidates winning 82 percent of the panchayats that went to the polls.
In the East and West Godavari districts, alliance-backed candidates won 75 percent of the panchayats. They also secured 72 percent of the panchayats in Chittoor and Bapatla districts.
The YSRCP put up a relatively stronger performance in some districts. Its candidates won 44.64 percent of the panchayats in Sri Sathya Sai district, 43 percent in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 42 percent in Krishna district and 40 percent in Polavaram district.
The party's weakest performance was in Annamayya district, where its candidates could win only 18 percent of the panchayats that went to the polls.
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