ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Panchayat Polls Trigger Border Tension Again; 200 From Odisha's Gajapati Cast Vote, 11 Kotia Residents Served Notices

Koraput/Gajapati: The ongoing Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh have once again stirred tension along the Odisha-Andhra border, with nearly 200 residents of five villages in Gajapati district allegedly crossing into the neighbouring state to cast their votes. Meanwhile, in the disputed Kotia region of Koraput, the district administration has issued notices to 11 persons as a preventive measure to maintain law and order during the election process, being held in three phases until December 2.

According to sources, around 200 people from five border villages under Gangabada Panchayat in Gajapati's Rayagada block allegedly crossed into Andhra Pradesh and cast votes in the first-phase elections for Sarpanch and Ward Member posts on Thursday.

Gangabada Sarpanch Haribandhu Karji alleged that despite efforts by the police and administration to prevent residents from participating in Andhra elections, several people travelled across the border and stayed with acquaintances in Andhra Pradesh before casting their votes.

Acknowledged reports of cross-border movement, Block Development Officer (BDO) Santosh Barik said, "Time and again, locals have been advised against participating in the Andhra Pradesh elections and restrictions have also been imposed on the movement of election-related materials and political leaders. An investigation is underway into cases where names of people have appeared on electoral rolls in both states."

The BDO said the matter would be discussed with the district administration and appropriate action would be taken.

On the other hand, situation in the disputed Kotia region of Koraput district has also heated up, with the administration issuing notices to 11 persons ahead of the polls, as a precautionary measure. Proceedings have been initiated to execute 126 bonds to ensure their good conduct, and the notices have been served at their residences, directing them to appear before the competent authority.

As per the official order, notices have been served to Bachala Prasad Rao of Neridivalsa, Rajesh Tadingi of Uppersembi, Bishu Gemel of Tala Ganjeipadar, Sanam Tadingi of Talasembi, Raju Pangi of Dhulipadar, Somru Gemel of Dhulipadar, Suba Hareka of Talasembi, Manju Gemel of Talaganjeipadar, Bachala Adilaxmi of Tadivasla, Gemel Laxmi of Tadivalsha, Chinta Ramulu of Neridivalsha, all from villages under Kotia police limits in Koraput district.

The order stated that Police Report was received from the IIC of Kotia Police Station, alleging apprehension of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity in the locality involving these 11 persons. They have, therefore, been asked to show cause as to why they should not be directed to execute a bond of Rs 1.50 lakh, with a sureties of like amount, for keeping peace and maintaining public tranquillity for a period of one year.

These 11 individuals have been directed to appear in the Court on Friday to submit their explanation and participate in the proceedings.