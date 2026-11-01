Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh Visits Bengaluru Hospital ICU After Brutal Classroom Attack on Anantapur Student
A team of doctors at Manipal Hospital performed an emergency surgery lasting 12 consecutive hours and subsequently shifted her to the ICU.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Bengaluru: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Information Technology and Education, Nara Lokesh, visited Bengaluru to check on the condition of a student who is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Manipal Hospital. The student sustained severe injuries during a horrific attack that took place inside a classroom at the Government High School in Raptadu, Anantapur district.
Speaking after discussions with the hospital's medical team, the minister said, “The girl's condition remains critical, with the next 48 hours being particularly crucial. She is like a daughter of our own family. Doctors are working hard to save her life. We need everyone's prayers and support for her full recovery.”
The investigation into the incident is progressing rapidly, with special teams actively searching for the accused. The perpetrator had switched off his mobile phone before the attack to evade police detection.
“The Andhra Pradesh government is treating this incident with seriousness. Regardless of the perpetrator's background, strict legal action will be taken to ensure he receives severe punishment,” Lokesh added.
As this horrific act unfolded in the presence of her classmates, the students, teachers, and parents at the school are in a state of deep shock. The Education Department has engaged special counsellors to provide them with psychological support.
Expressing concern that it might take at least a year for the students to recover from the psychological trauma, Lokesh stated that the government would implement a long-term counselling programme. The aim is to instil courage in the children and create an environment where they can return to school with a sense of confidence.
He also commended another girl who sustained injuries while attempting to restrain the perpetrator during the attack. The student, currently undergoing treatment in Anantapur, is now out of danger. The local MLA is providing the necessary support to her family.
Taking advantage of ongoing construction work on the premises of a high school in the Raptadu area, an assailant disguised as a construction worker gained unauthorised entry on Saturday morning. He proceeded directly to a classroom and launched a brutal attack on a female student. Upon learning of the incident, alert police and residents immediately rushed the injured girl to a government hospital in Anantapur, where her condition was stabilised following an eight-hour surgery.
Subsequently, she was transferred to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru for further treatment, with a 'green corridor' arrangement. A team of doctors at Manipal Hospital swung into action immediately, performed an emergency surgery lasting 12 consecutive hours, and subsequently shifted her to the ICU.
Read more