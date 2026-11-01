ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh Visits Bengaluru Hospital ICU After Brutal Classroom Attack on Anantapur Student

Nara Lokesh after visiting the injuted stduent at the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Information Technology and Education, Nara Lokesh, visited Bengaluru to check on the condition of a student who is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Manipal Hospital. The student sustained severe injuries during a horrific attack that took place inside a classroom at the Government High School in Raptadu, Anantapur district.

Speaking after discussions with the hospital's medical team, the minister said, “The girl's condition remains critical, with the next 48 hours being particularly crucial. She is like a daughter of our own family. Doctors are working hard to save her life. We need everyone's prayers and support for her full recovery.”

The investigation into the incident is progressing rapidly, with special teams actively searching for the accused. The perpetrator had switched off his mobile phone before the attack to evade police detection. “The Andhra Pradesh government is treating this incident with seriousness. Regardless of the perpetrator's background, strict legal action will be taken to ensure he receives severe punishment,” Lokesh added. As this horrific act unfolded in the presence of her classmates, the students, teachers, and parents at the school are in a state of deep shock. The Education Department has engaged special counsellors to provide them with psychological support.