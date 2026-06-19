ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh Says 'Double-Engine' Government Key To Bengal's Growth, Sees Investment Opportunities

Kolkata: Andhra Pradesh Information Technology and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh, son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has said that states progress faster when the same political alliance governs both the Centre and the state. He said that West Bengal is now well-positioned to attract investment under a "double-engine" government. He was speaking during his visit to Kolkata on Friday.

"A state can develop rapidly when the same government is in power at both the Centre and the state. Earlier, several policies were framed in West Bengal, but they failed to translate into real progress. Now, with a BJP government in the state, people have begun benefiting from the double-engine model, and the process of attracting investments from other states will become much smoother," he said.

Lokesh arrived in Kolkata for a series of engagements, including a courtesy meeting with the Chief Minister. Both leaders later shared details of their interaction on social media. He also attended a plenary session titled 'Investment Opportunities in Andhra Pradesh', organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) at a five-star hotel in Kolkata, where he was the chief guest.

ICC President and Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited Chairman and Managing Director Brij Bhushan Agarwal was also present at the event. During his address, Lokesh said he had little engagement with the previous Trinamool Congress government but believed the current political environment had created fresh opportunities for trade and investment.