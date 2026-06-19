Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh Says 'Double-Engine' Government Key To Bengal's Growth, Sees Investment Opportunities
He attended a plenary session titled 'Investment Opportunities in Andhra Pradesh', organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), reports Papri Chatterjee.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 9:52 PM IST
Kolkata: Andhra Pradesh Information Technology and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh, son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has said that states progress faster when the same political alliance governs both the Centre and the state. He said that West Bengal is now well-positioned to attract investment under a "double-engine" government. He was speaking during his visit to Kolkata on Friday.
"A state can develop rapidly when the same government is in power at both the Centre and the state. Earlier, several policies were framed in West Bengal, but they failed to translate into real progress. Now, with a BJP government in the state, people have begun benefiting from the double-engine model, and the process of attracting investments from other states will become much smoother," he said.
Lokesh arrived in Kolkata for a series of engagements, including a courtesy meeting with the Chief Minister. Both leaders later shared details of their interaction on social media. He also attended a plenary session titled 'Investment Opportunities in Andhra Pradesh', organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) at a five-star hotel in Kolkata, where he was the chief guest.
ICC President and Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited Chairman and Managing Director Brij Bhushan Agarwal was also present at the event. During his address, Lokesh said he had little engagement with the previous Trinamool Congress government but believed the current political environment had created fresh opportunities for trade and investment.
"With the BJP government now in power in Bengal, business opportunities have naturally expanded. There is also much greater enthusiasm among investors," he said, while also praising BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.
He further said, “In Andhra Pradesh, we don't just focus on the 'Ease of Doing Business'; we emphasise the 'Speed of Doing Business' as well. Investors need not worry about issues such as land acquisition, financing or labour, as these can be addressed through mutual cooperation,” he said.
The meeting also included discussions on establishing a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temple in West Bengal. Speaking on the proposal, Lokesh said, "The temple will be built in Kolkata. Officials from Andhra Pradesh will soon visit the state, meet the Chief Minister, inspect several possible locations and finalise a suitable site for the project."
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