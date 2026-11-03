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Andhra Man Taken To Russia For Job, 'Enlisted' Into Army; Mother Seeks Centre's Help

Repersentational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Visakhapatnam: A man from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, who travelled to Russia in search of a job was allegedly duped into joining the Russian Army and later taken towards Ukraine, prompting his mother to appeal to the Centre and the state government to intervene and secure his safe return.

J Appalakonda, mother of J Vamsi, said her son went to Russia expecting employment but found no work after reaching there, and that he subsequently got in touch with a Nepali national who promised him better-paying employment in Ukraine and took him there.

“My son went to Russia for fruit-packing work but was allegedly deceived into joining the Russian Army and subsequently taken to Ukraine. I appeal to the Centre and the Andhra Pradesh government to intervene and ensure his safe return,” Appalakonda told reporters. Appalakonda urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nara Lokesh to help bring her son back. “I have nobody. I have one son and one daughter, and my husband is also no longer with me. I just want my son back and do not want anything else,” she said, urging the government to look into the matter. Meanwhile, in a video message, a person purported to be Vamsi, along with four other Indians, claimed that they had travelled to Russia for employment but were deceived into joining the Russian Army and were now being sent to frontline areas along the Russia-Ukraine border.