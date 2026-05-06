ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Man Searches Murder Plans On Internet, Mixes Poison With Sweets To Kill Wife

Proddatur: In a chilling case which has shaken locals, a man allegedly murdered his wife by mixing poison with sweets and later tried to pass it off as a natural death. The incident, which took place in April in YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, came to light after a detailed investigation by the police.

According to Proddatur Assistant Superintendent of Police Vibhoo Krishna, the accused, identified as Bhadripalli Kiran Kumar, was married to Padmaja (31) for eight years, and the couple lived along with their daughter. Kiran had developed resentment towards Padmaja over personal issues and decided to eliminate her.

"Kiran had extensively searched on YouTube and Google for methods to poison Padmaja. Upon finding a contact number listed in one of the videos, he made a phone call and spoke to the individual. After striking a deal for Rs 80,000, he procured the poison via courier on April 29. On the very day, he mixed it into Palakova (milk fudge) and offered it to Padmaja," the ASP said.

When she fell unconscious within moments, he pressed a pillow firmly over her face, suffocating her to death. The body was kept inside the house for three hours. To divert suspicion from himself, Kiran tried to portray the death as a heart attack, Krishna said.