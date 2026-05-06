Andhra Man Searches Murder Plans On Internet, Mixes Poison With Sweets To Kill Wife
Police said the accused, Bhadripalli Kiran Kumar, was married to Padmaja (31) for eight years, and had developed resentment towards her over some personal issues.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Proddatur: In a chilling case which has shaken locals, a man allegedly murdered his wife by mixing poison with sweets and later tried to pass it off as a natural death. The incident, which took place in April in YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, came to light after a detailed investigation by the police.
According to Proddatur Assistant Superintendent of Police Vibhoo Krishna, the accused, identified as Bhadripalli Kiran Kumar, was married to Padmaja (31) for eight years, and the couple lived along with their daughter. Kiran had developed resentment towards Padmaja over personal issues and decided to eliminate her.
"Kiran had extensively searched on YouTube and Google for methods to poison Padmaja. Upon finding a contact number listed in one of the videos, he made a phone call and spoke to the individual. After striking a deal for Rs 80,000, he procured the poison via courier on April 29. On the very day, he mixed it into Palakova (milk fudge) and offered it to Padmaja," the ASP said.
When she fell unconscious within moments, he pressed a pillow firmly over her face, suffocating her to death. The body was kept inside the house for three hours. To divert suspicion from himself, Kiran tried to portray the death as a heart attack, Krishna said.
He added that upon examining the body, the police initially registered the case as a suspicious death. Following the post-mortem examination, certain evidence came to light. When Kiran Kumar was interrogated, he confessed to the crime and was subsequently arrested.
Krishna said the accused himself had hatched the murder plan. "He searched online for ways to commit the crime and procured poison through contacts found on the internet. He executed the plan and tried to mislead investigators by portraying it as a heart attack," the officer added.
Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the poison and identify any other individuals involved in facilitating the crime, Krishna said.
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