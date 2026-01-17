ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Man Killed Wife In Connivance With Lover, Son Exposes Plot From Phone Conversation

Machilipatnam: In a shocking case, a man killed his wife with the help of his lover and managed to hide the crime for nine months, before it was finally exposed after their secret telephonic conversations were discovered by the victim's son.

According to police, Mukkamala Prasad Chowdary and Renuka Devi (46) were residents of Poranki under Penamaluru police station limits of Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam. Their son, Nagesh, is studying in London, while their daughter Tejasri works at a software firm in Telangana's Hyderabad.

"A beautician named Jhansi used to visit their house frequently. During this time, Prasad developed a close relationship with her, which later turned into an extramarital affair. Renuka soon noticed the growing closeness between Prasad and Jhansi and started asking the former about it, leading to frequent arguments between the couple," said an official of Penamaluru police station.

Angered by Renuka's frequent objections, Prasad, in connivance with Jhansi, allegedly decided to eliminate her. On the night of May 18, 2025, Prasad told relatives and neighbours that Renuka died suddenly due to a heart attack, and the family performed her last rites, police said.