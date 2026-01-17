Andhra Man Killed Wife In Connivance With Lover, Son Exposes Plot From Phone Conversation
The accused Prasad Chowdary and Jhansi hatched a plan to mix sleeping pills in fruit juice and suffocate Renuka Devi to death with a pillow.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
Machilipatnam: In a shocking case, a man killed his wife with the help of his lover and managed to hide the crime for nine months, before it was finally exposed after their secret telephonic conversations were discovered by the victim's son.
According to police, Mukkamala Prasad Chowdary and Renuka Devi (46) were residents of Poranki under Penamaluru police station limits of Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam. Their son, Nagesh, is studying in London, while their daughter Tejasri works at a software firm in Telangana's Hyderabad.
"A beautician named Jhansi used to visit their house frequently. During this time, Prasad developed a close relationship with her, which later turned into an extramarital affair. Renuka soon noticed the growing closeness between Prasad and Jhansi and started asking the former about it, leading to frequent arguments between the couple," said an official of Penamaluru police station.
Angered by Renuka's frequent objections, Prasad, in connivance with Jhansi, allegedly decided to eliminate her. On the night of May 18, 2025, Prasad told relatives and neighbours that Renuka died suddenly due to a heart attack, and the family performed her last rites, police said.
The official added that Nagesh returned from London after his mother's death and noticed unusual changes in his father's behaviour, which raised his suspicions. One night, while Prasad was asleep, Nagesh took his phone and checked it. To his utter shock, he found recorded conversations between Prasad and Jhansi, discussing their plan to kill Renuka by mixing sleeping pills in fruit juice and later suffocating her with a pillow. Realising the seriousness of the crime, he approached the police on January 7 to submit the recorded conversations as evidence.
Prasad and Jhansi were immediately taken into custody and reportedly confessed to the murder during interrogation. Based on their confession and the digital evidence, the police arrested the duo and produced them before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody.
The case has sent shockwaves across the region, especially as a son had to expose his father to bring justice to the deceased mother. Police said the investigation proved how digital evidence can play a crucial role in solving even perfectly-hidden crimes.
