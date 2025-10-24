Andhra Man Invents Stove That Runs On Waste Engine Oil
Published : October 24, 2025 at 6:19 PM IST
Vizianagaram: Kasa Satyanarayana from Bondapalli in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district has invented a stove that runs on waste engine oil, the oil discarded after use in vehicles. Sources said that 100 ml of waste fuel can cook enough food for a family of three in 30 minutes.
Satyanarayana said, "It will not use more than 8-10 litres per month, and the electricity bill will not exceed Rs 50."
"I made the stove using the knowledge learned in the Industrial Training Institute (ITI). The stove, stand, fuel tank, a small tap at the bottom, a small motor, a fan regulator, and other equipment cost around Rs. 2,500 to make. Waste engine oil is available in the market for just Rs. 25 per litre. Now we are using it for cooking at home. This should be implemented experimentally in government welfare hostels," he said.
Professor Bandaru Sarvara Rao, Department of Chemical Engineering, MVGR Engineering College, Vizianagaram, said that there is an opportunity to cook by burning engine oil.
To operate the stove, a small tank with a capacity of five litres should be filled with waste engine oil. An electric motor should be installed, and the fuel in the tank should be released drop by drop into the stove pipe through a tap. The flame is then ignited with the help of the motor.
