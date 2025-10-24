ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Man Invents Stove That Runs On Waste Engine Oil

Vizianagaram: Kasa Satyanarayana from Bondapalli in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district has invented a stove that runs on waste engine oil, the oil discarded after use in vehicles. Sources said that 100 ml of waste fuel can cook enough food for a family of three in 30 minutes.

Satyanarayana said, "It will not use more than 8-10 litres per month, and the electricity bill will not exceed Rs 50."

"I made the stove using the knowledge learned in the Industrial Training Institute (ITI). The stove, stand, fuel tank, a small tap at the bottom, a small motor, a fan regulator, and other equipment cost around Rs. 2,500 to make. Waste engine oil is available in the market for just Rs. 25 per litre. Now we are using it for cooking at home. This should be implemented experimentally in government welfare hostels," he said.