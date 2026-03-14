ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Man Films Wife's Suicide Attempt While Laughing; Woman Dies On Second Try, Police Investigate

Rajampet: A 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh following a dispute with her husband over his drinking habits.

Police said that her husband filmed her earlier suicide attempt instead of intervening to help her. The video emerged a day after the incident, sparking outrage and leading the police to file a case.

The deceased, Krishnaveni, was married to Sriram Srinivasulu, a loco pilot from Ongole. They married in 2016, following the death of his first wife, and lived with their two sons in a rented house in Boyanapalli village, Rajampet Mandal.

“On Thursday, following an argument, Krishnaveni locked herself inside a room in their house and attempted suicide. Instead of breaking open the door or seeking immediate help, Srinivasulu, who was outside the room, began recording the incident on his mobile phone,” according to police.

In the video, Srinivasulu can be heard laughing and mocking her, apparently believing she was merely pretending to scare him, per the police.