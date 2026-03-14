Andhra Man Films Wife's Suicide Attempt While Laughing; Woman Dies On Second Try, Police Investigate
Police said that her husband filmed her earlier suicide attempt instead of intervening to help her. The video emerged a day after the incident.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Rajampet: A 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh following a dispute with her husband over his drinking habits.
Police said that her husband filmed her earlier suicide attempt instead of intervening to help her. The video emerged a day after the incident, sparking outrage and leading the police to file a case.
The deceased, Krishnaveni, was married to Sriram Srinivasulu, a loco pilot from Ongole. They married in 2016, following the death of his first wife, and lived with their two sons in a rented house in Boyanapalli village, Rajampet Mandal.
“On Thursday, following an argument, Krishnaveni locked herself inside a room in their house and attempted suicide. Instead of breaking open the door or seeking immediate help, Srinivasulu, who was outside the room, began recording the incident on his mobile phone,” according to police.
In the video, Srinivasulu can be heard laughing and mocking her, apparently believing she was merely pretending to scare him, per the police.
“The situation turned tragic within moments, and Krishnaveni died by suicide. Realising the gravity of the situation, Srinivasulu tried to open the door this time but could not break the latch,” police said, adding that Srinivasulu then raised an alarm and called neighbours for help.
Locals rushed to the house and eventually forced the door open, but by then Krishnaveni had already died. The video recorded by the husband surfaced on Friday, sparking widespread anger among residents and on social media. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation to determine whether Srinivasulu’s actions amounted to abetment of suicide or criminal negligence.
“We are examining the video evidence and questioning the husband. All legal angles are being investigated,” said a police official. “Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation and post-mortem report,” he said.
The neighbours and relatives reported to the police that the couple frequently quarrelled due to Srinivasulu’s alleged drinking habit. “Krishnaveni had been under severe emotional stress and had reportedly threatened to end her life several times over the past six months. Her husband, however, allegedly dismissed these statements, assuming she was only trying to frighten him during their arguments,” police said, citing the family and neighbours.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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