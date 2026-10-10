ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Man Arrested For Duping Chennai School Accountant Of Rs 38 Lakh

Chennai: A man from Andhra Pradesh was arrested for defrauding the accountant of a Chennai-based school of Rs 38 lakh through impersonation, police said on Saturday.

It has been learnt that some mysterious individuals had set a photo of the founder of a private school in the George Town area of Chennai as the display picture on WhatsApp and sent a message to the victim, demanding money.

Unaware that the money was being demanded by fraudsters, he deposited Rs 38 lakh into a specific bank account. Realising that he had been duped only after sending the money, the accountant filed a complaint with the National Cyber ​​Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

Based on the complaint, the Cyber ​​Crime Police of the Central Crime Branch of the Chennai Metropolitan Police registered a case and conducted an investigation, which revealed that the defrauded amount was deposited in a newly opened bank account in the name of Sri Sai Ganapathi Logistics in Visakhapatnam. Later, the money was immediately transferred to various bank accounts.

Police found that the bank account, that belonged to one Pentha Gauri Shankar (45) of Madhuravada in Visakhapatnam, was being used as a mule to transfer the money from defrauding the public to other accounts on a commission basis.