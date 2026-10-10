Andhra Man Arrested For Duping Chennai School Accountant Of Rs 38 Lakh
Police said Pentha Gauri Shankar (45) of Visakhapatnam maintained a mule account to transfer the fraudulent money deposited into it to several other bank accounts.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
Chennai: A man from Andhra Pradesh was arrested for defrauding the accountant of a Chennai-based school of Rs 38 lakh through impersonation, police said on Saturday.
It has been learnt that some mysterious individuals had set a photo of the founder of a private school in the George Town area of Chennai as the display picture on WhatsApp and sent a message to the victim, demanding money.
Unaware that the money was being demanded by fraudsters, he deposited Rs 38 lakh into a specific bank account. Realising that he had been duped only after sending the money, the accountant filed a complaint with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).
Based on the complaint, the Cyber Crime Police of the Central Crime Branch of the Chennai Metropolitan Police registered a case and conducted an investigation, which revealed that the defrauded amount was deposited in a newly opened bank account in the name of Sri Sai Ganapathi Logistics in Visakhapatnam. Later, the money was immediately transferred to various bank accounts.
Police found that the bank account, that belonged to one Pentha Gauri Shankar (45) of Madhuravada in Visakhapatnam, was being used as a mule to transfer the money from defrauding the public to other accounts on a commission basis.
The details of the money transfer were immediately traced through NCRP, and a court order was obtained. Out of the total defrauded amount, about Rs 25.22 lakh has been recovered so far and refunded to the victim's bank account, police said.
Subsequently, on the orders of Chennai Metropolitan Police Commissioner Amalraj, a special team was formed, which camped in Visakhapatnam for investigations and arrested Shankar on October 2. Mobile phones, SIM cards and a bank cheque book were seized from him.
Shankar was later produced before the Visakhapatnam court to obtain a transit remand for his transfer to Chennai for further interrogation. The Saidapet Metropolitan Criminal Magistrate Court sent him to Puzhal Central Jail.
Operations are being conducted to nab some more individuals involved in this fraud, and it's being investigated whether the fraudulent money was converted into cryptocurrency and how the money transfers took place.
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