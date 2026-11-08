ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Local Bodies Elections: TDP-led Alliance Dominates ZPTC And MPTC Results

In the final tally, the alliance won 5,819 seats. ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: The TDP, Janasena and BJP alliance has registered an emphatic win in the recently held Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections in Andhra Pradesh.

In the results released at 2 am on Sunday, the ruling alliance won 473 seats out of a total of 659 ZPTC seats. While 77 seats were decided unanimously, polling was held for the remaining 582 seats on the 5th of this month.