Andhra Local Bodies Elections: TDP-led Alliance Dominates ZPTC And MPTC Results
The ruling alliance won 473 out of 659 ZPTC seats; out of 7,767 MPTC seats that went to the polls, it grabbed 5,819 seats.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST
Amaravati: The TDP, Janasena and BJP alliance has registered an emphatic win in the recently held Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections in Andhra Pradesh.
In the results released at 2 am on Sunday, the ruling alliance won 473 seats out of a total of 659 ZPTC seats. While 77 seats were decided unanimously, polling was held for the remaining 582 seats on the 5th of this month.
The YSRCP was limited to 57 seats. The party was crushed in Rayalaseema, where the YSRCP is thought to have a stronghold, and suffered the biggest blow in Pulivendula, which is party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's own constituency. The alliance, which recently won a landslide victory in Pulivendula Municipality, won both the ZPTC and MPP (Mandal Praja Parishad) seats there.
Out of the total 9,821 MPTC seats, 2,051 were unanimously decided, and elections were held in 7,767 seats, leaving out three seats which did not go to the polls.
In the final tally, the alliance won 5,819 seats while the YSRCP got 1,583 seats.
The alliance achieved a strike rate of 94 per cent in the urban local body elections, 60.34 per cent in the municipal bodies and 60.12 per cent in the municipal councils and city panchayats. This was repeated in the parishad elections.
The municipal and parishad elections held two and a half years after the Lok Sabha elections are considered to be a referendum on the coalition government's rule. The results have reflected the fact that people of all regions and communities, regardless of whether they are rural or urban, want the alliance.
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