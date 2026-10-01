Andhra Liquor Scam: ED Issues Notice To Red Sandalwood Smuggler Vijayananda Reddy
ED found that a large amount of undue benefit was made by awarding a subcontract in some areas of Rayalaseema to his company, Nikhilananda Logistics.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Amaravati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to red sandalwood smuggler Mettapalli Chinnapareddy Vijayananda Reddy in connection with the Andhra Pradesh liquor transportation scam case that took place during the YSRCP regime.
Reddy, who contested on a YSRCP ticket from the Chittoor assembly constituency in the last elections, has been asked to appear before the anti-money laundering agency's Hyderabad office at 11:30 am on Thursday, where his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
According to the ED, the YSRCP gang embezzled Rs 195 crore by winning liquor transportation contracts at the state level through front companies — Sigma and Prasad Transports — and also signed subcontracts for liquor transportation in the names of key party leaders, their benami and followers at the regional level.
As part of that, the ED has found in its investigation that a large amount of undue benefit was made by awarding a subcontract in some areas of Rayalaseema to Vijayananda Reddy's company — Nikhilananda Logistics.
The ED has found that the money was diverted from Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) to Sigma and Prasad Transports. After being deposited into the accounts of Nikhilananda Logistics, the money was further diverted in various forms.
A few years ago, the SIT teams also conducted inspections at Vijayananda Reddy's Nikhilananda apartment, owned by YSRCP leader and liquor scam accused Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, as the company CMR Projects was registered with its address.
However, instead of CMR Projects, the SIT teams found a board with the name Welltask Food and Beverages Private Limited. Upon checking its details with the Registrar of Companies, they found that there was no company by that name and the company identification number mentioned on the board was also found to be bogus.
It was also found that companies like CMR Projects, Mukkoti Foods Private Limited, Nikhilananda Logistics, MAC Granites, Sonu Granites, Raj Granites, MSJ Exports, Nikhilananda Developers, Srisai Convention Centre, and Gauthamisai Finance were operating from that office.
All these are related to Bhaskara Reddy, his son Mohit Reddy, and Vijayananda Reddy, through which the bribe money was being routed.
Many cases are registered against Vijayananda Reddy for smuggling, and the TDP government had also invoked the PD Act against him in 2014.
There are allegations that he started his life as a driver and became rich in a short period through red sandalwood smuggling. It was with that embezzlement that he emerged as a political leader.
In the 2019 elections, he paid the entire election expenses of several YSRCP candidates in the Rayalaseema region. After the YSRCP came to power, he was made the vice-chairman of APSRTC. He benefited greatly in many ways from the then government, including handing over the liquor transportation subcontract.
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