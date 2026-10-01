ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Liquor Scam: ED Issues Notice To Red Sandalwood Smuggler Vijayananda Reddy

Amaravati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to red sandalwood smuggler Mettapalli Chinnapareddy Vijayananda Reddy in connection with the Andhra Pradesh liquor transportation scam case that took place during the YSRCP regime.

Reddy, who contested on a YSRCP ticket from the Chittoor assembly constituency in the last elections, has been asked to appear before the anti-money laundering agency's Hyderabad office at 11:30 am on Thursday, where his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the ED, the YSRCP gang embezzled Rs 195 crore by winning liquor transportation contracts at the state level through front companies — Sigma and Prasad Transports — and also signed subcontracts for liquor transportation in the names of key party leaders, their benami and followers at the regional level.

As part of that, the ED has found in its investigation that a large amount of undue benefit was made by awarding a subcontract in some areas of Rayalaseema to Vijayananda Reddy's company — Nikhilananda Logistics.

The ED has found that the money was diverted from Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) to Sigma and Prasad Transports. After being deposited into the accounts of Nikhilananda Logistics, the money was further diverted in various forms.

A few years ago, the SIT teams also conducted inspections at Vijayananda Reddy's Nikhilananda apartment, owned by YSRCP leader and liquor scam accused Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, as the company CMR Projects was registered with its address.