ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Lawyer Reaches Rajasthan On Foot March To Rally Support For Rahul Gandhi As PM

Advocate Venkateswarlu of Andhra Pradesh High Court who is on a foot march in support of Rahul Gandhi as PM welcomed with garlands at Bundi in Rajasthan. ( ETV Bharat )

Bundi: A lawyer of Andhra Pradesh High Court, Advocate Venkateswarlu, who set out on a foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to rally support for Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, as the next Prime Minister, reached Rajasthan on Saturday evening.

Venkateswarlu arrived in Bundi, along with some other supporters of Gandhi, and was welcomed with garlands by District Congress Committee president Mahavir Meena and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee member Charmesh Sharma on Chhatrapura Road.

Venkateswarlu began the foot march from Kanyakumari on June 19, 2024, coinciding with Gandhi’s birthday. By Saturday, he had covered nearly 2,750 kilometers to reach Bundi.

Advocate Venkateswarlu said that he was inspired by the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" (Unite India March) lead by Gandhi and has been influenced by his personality.

He said that since the beginning of the march, he has covered 2,750 kilometers and the journey has served as a test of his "resolve and patience" .

Meena said that Venkateswarlu’s foot march has "sparked enthusiasm among Congress workers."