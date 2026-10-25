Andhra Lawyer Reaches Rajasthan On Foot March To Rally Support For Rahul Gandhi As PM
Advocate of Andhra Pradesh High Court who undertook a foot march in support of Rahul Gandhi as PM welcomed with garlands in Bundi.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Bundi: A lawyer of Andhra Pradesh High Court, Advocate Venkateswarlu, who set out on a foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to rally support for Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, as the next Prime Minister, reached Rajasthan on Saturday evening.
Venkateswarlu arrived in Bundi, along with some other supporters of Gandhi, and was welcomed with garlands by District Congress Committee president Mahavir Meena and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee member Charmesh Sharma on Chhatrapura Road.
Venkateswarlu began the foot march from Kanyakumari on June 19, 2024, coinciding with Gandhi’s birthday. By Saturday, he had covered nearly 2,750 kilometers to reach Bundi.
Advocate Venkateswarlu said that he was inspired by the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" (Unite India March) lead by Gandhi and has been influenced by his personality.
He said that since the beginning of the march, he has covered 2,750 kilometers and the journey has served as a test of his "resolve and patience" .
Meena said that Venkateswarlu’s foot march has "sparked enthusiasm among Congress workers."
"Rahul Gandhi is raising his voice against the government's policies from the streets to the Parliament. Undertaking a foot march spanning thousands of kilometers from Kanyakumari to Kashmir is a testament to deep commitment," said Meena.
Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee member Sharma said that the thousands of kilometers long foot march undertaken by Venkateswarlu serves as a unique example of sacrifice, dedication, and firm resolve."
"Traveling such a vast distance on foot is no easy feat," said Sharma, as he extended wishes to Venkateswarlu on his onward journey.
Earlier, on his arrival at Bundi, Venkateswarlu was welcomed, among others, by Youth Congress District general secretary Sameer Pathan, Assembly vice-president Sujal Verma, and other party workers.
Also Read