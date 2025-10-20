ETV Bharat / state

Andhra IT Minister Meets Corporate Leaders, Academicians In Australia

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh said that he met a number of corporate leaders and academicians in Australia on Monday as part of promoting the state for partnerships and investments. The IT Minister is on a seven-day tour of Australia under the 'Special Visitors Program'.

"I visited the University of New South Wales (UNSW) today in Sydney as part of my Australia tour. I engaged with senior executives and researchers on advanced teaching, renewable energy, and AI innovation," Lokesh said in a post on X.

He said that he invited UNSW to collaborate with Andhra Pradesh universities on joint degree and student exchange programmes, focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), AI and renewable energy.

"We have also discussed partnering on telemedicine, public health, and maternal care research as well as advancing smart cities, sustainable urban development, and data-driven governance in Andhra Pradesh," he said.

According to Lokesh, UNSW's remarkable legacy in solar innovation, quantum computing, and global sustainability makes it a natural partner in Andhra's mission to build a knowledge-driven and technology-forward state. Further, he chaired a roundtable hosted by the Australia--India CEO Forum in Sydney.