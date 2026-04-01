ETV Bharat / state

Hindu Succession Act: Andhra HC Rules Husband Has No Right Over Wife's Parental Property If She Dies Childless

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court, in a significant ruling on inheritance rights, has held that a husband has no legal claim over property inherited by his wife from her parental home if she dies without children. The court clarified that such property will revert to the woman’s father’s legal heirs, in accordance with the Hindu Succession Act.

Delivering the verdict, Justice Tarlada Rajasekhara Rao referred to Section 15(2)(a) of the Act, which specifically governs succession of property inherited by a Hindu woman from her parents.

The case relates to a land dispute in Pentakota village of Anakapalli district. Chikkala Venkayamma had gifted 1.50 acres of land to her granddaughter Sriviritha in 2002, following which the latter's name was entered in revenue records. Sriviritha, who was married to Srirama Dora, died in 2005 without children.

Subsequently, Venkayamma cancelled the earlier gift deed in 2007 and later executed a fresh gift deed in 2011 in favour of her other granddaughter, Devika Manasa. After Venkayamma’s death in 2012, the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) allowed mutation of the land in Devika’s name in 2017.

However, Sriviritha’s husband challenged this decision before the Joint Collector, who in 2023 had set aside the RDO’s order, stating that a registered gift deed cannot be cancelled unilaterally without approaching a civil court. This prompted Devika Manasa and her father to move the High Court.