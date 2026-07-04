ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Govt's Drone-Based Medical Service Boosts Healthcare System In Tribal Areas

Paderu (Andhra Pradesh): On June 23, a shortage of malaria medication arose at the Chintapalli PHC situated in a remote tribal area of Alluri Sitarama Raju District in Andhra Pradesh.

Within just 40 minutes of notifying the Government General Hospital (GGH) at the district headquarters in Paderu about the shortage, a drone arrived carrying the necessary medicines.

The Andhra Pradesh government recently launched the drone-based medical service in remote regions of state. These drones will supply medicines, blood units and deliver laboratory test reports to government hospitals from the district hospital to remote areas.

"Before this initiative, we had to wait at least 2-3 days to get the medicine because someone had to travel to the district hospital. Now that the drone-based service is here, we will get necessary medicines within hours," said a staff member at the Chintapalli PHC.

Last December, the State Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare signed an agreement with Redwing, a company already providing medical services through drones in Arunachal Pradesh.

As part of this initiative, preliminary services are currently underway, with Paderu serving as the operational hub. Drones are now transporting medicines and laboratory test reports between this hub and the surrounding Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), and area hospitals.

The Government has plans to expand these services across the Alluri district in three phases. The project is currently launched in eight medical and health centers. These include Chintapalli Area Hospital, Munchangiputtu CHC, and the PHCs at Bhimavaram, Tajangi, Sunkarimetta, Lothugedda, and Ananthagiri.