Andhra Govt Nod To Conduct Of ULB Elections In State With 33.33% Reservation For BCs
The government has authorized the State Municipal Department to complete the necessary arrangements for the elections.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has given the green signal to conduct elections for urban local bodies with a 33.33 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs).
The government has authorized the State Municipal Department to complete the necessary arrangements for the elections. Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department had issued orders to this effect on Wednesday.
The decision to implement 33.33 per cent reservation for BCs in the upcoming urban local body elections was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday. The government directed the Municipal Department to implement one-third (33.33 per cent) reservation for BCs in municipal corporations (under Sections 6 and 14A of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1994) and in municipalities and nagar panchayats (under Sections 8 and 24 of the AP Municipalities Act, 1965).
The department was instructed to coordinate with the State Election Commission and complete preparatory processes—such as publishing voter lists, delimiting divisions and wards, setting up polling stations, and issuing reservation notifications—to facilitate the conduct of elections.
Out of the total 123 urban local bodies in the state, elections were held in only 100 locations in 2021. The terms of the governing bodies in 87 of the locations have recently expired. Elections in another 12 locations are set to conclude in November. Elections were not held in 23 urban local bodies due to court cases and other reasons. The government has decided to conduct elections in all 123 locations this time.
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