ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Govt Nod To Conduct Of ULB Elections In State With 33.33% Reservation For BCs

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has given the green signal to conduct elections for urban local bodies with a 33.33 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs).

The government has authorized the State Municipal Department to complete the necessary arrangements for the elections. Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department had issued orders to this effect on Wednesday.

The decision to implement 33.33 per cent reservation for BCs in the upcoming urban local body elections was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday. The government directed the Municipal Department to implement one-third (33.33 per cent) reservation for BCs in municipal corporations (under Sections 6 and 14A of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1994) and in municipalities and nagar panchayats (under Sections 8 and 24 of the AP Municipalities Act, 1965).