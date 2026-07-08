ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Govt Formulates Procedures For Compassionate Death For Terminally Ill Patients

Amaravati: The state government has formulated procedures for granting compassionate death for people suffering from terminal diseases.

The move is at providing relief to patients who are unable to respond to treatment and are on the verge of death while breathing with the help of ventilator. The government has taken the decision to formulate the procedures in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court.

The decision will be a great relief to those who have no chance of recovering from the disease or are facing various difficulties in the name of treatment. Hospitals, doctors and families of patients face many problems due to the lack of any legal provisions to remove the life support system provided by doctors to those in the final stage.

Even as it was known that the treatment was useless, patients were artificially suffocating and suffering. In this context, the guidelines prepared in accordance with the Supreme Court's verdict providing options for natural euthanasia for terminally ill patients were discussed with the concerned senior officials and approved by Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav.

Key modalities of ‘mercy killing’ include the patient giving an endorsed ‘advance directive’ mentioning the name of the guardian who can take a call on the subsequent treatment requirements. This declaration has to be approved by a notary or a gazetted officer according to the modality, said a state government press release.