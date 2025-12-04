ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Govt Allots 480 Acres For Adani-Google AI Data Centre In Visakhapatnam

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has allotted 480 acres of land in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts to Adani Infra (India) Pvt Ltd, a 'notified partner' of Raiden Infotech India, a Google company, for setting up 1 GW AI Data Centres in the state.

The Google entity had informed the state government earlier that Adani Infra (India) Pvt Ltd, AdaniConneX India Pvt Ltd, Adani Power India Pvt Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Nxtra Data Ltd and Nxtra Vizag Limited (a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel) as 'notified partners'.

Raiden has specifically requested that all three land parcels identified by Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC) may be allotted to Adani Infra (India), as the primary notified partner, subject to completing the survey and handing over possession.

"The Government, after careful examination of the proposal, and as per the approval accorded by the Council of Ministers in its meeting dated 28/11/2025, hereby accords permission for the transfer of 480 acres of land in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts to M/s Adani Infra (India) Private Limited," the order issued on December 2 said.

Raiden Infotech India Pvt Ltd, which is setting up Data Centres in a phased manner, with a cumulative investment of over Rs 87,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh, will get back Rs 22,000 crore as incentives from the state government over a period of time.