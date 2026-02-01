ETV Bharat / state

Ghee Adulteration Case: Andhra Govt Transfers TTD EO Singhal After SIT Files Charge Sheet

Amaravati: A week after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed its charge sheet in a Tirupati court over adulterated ghee allegations during the previous YSRCP regime, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal was transferred. The 1993 batch IAS officer who served as EO between May 2017 and October 2020 during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’ government, was asked to report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

A Government Order issued on Sunday said Kumar was replaced by Muddada Ravichandra as the EO. The SIT in its chargesheet said investigation revealed that during April 2019, a Committee was constituted with the approval of then EO, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams with the TTD Officials and external Dairy Experts to revise/add certain conditions in the ghee tenders.

The TTD Board, in Resolution no. 371 on February 29, 2020, approved the above recommendation of the Purchase Committee and accordingly, the relaxations of ghee tender conditions were enforced. The Investigation revealed that due to the relaxation in Ghee tender conditions, no cooperative dairy got the tender in its favor but only to private dairies.