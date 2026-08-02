ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Govt, Australia Sign MoUs On Clean Energy, Manufacturing, Education, Skills

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh and Australia on Sunday signed four MoUs covering clean energy, advanced manufacturing, inclusive education, student mental health and skill development, marking a significant expansion of bilateral cooperation in these sectors.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Education, Information Technology and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh and Australia's Assistant Minister for International Education, Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs Julian Hill.

"These partnerships are a direct outcome of our recent visit to Australia and reflect the growing collaboration between Andhra Pradesh and Australian institutions in education, research, innovation and workforce development," Lokesh said in a release.

The minister said the agreements followed discussions held in Australia with leading universities, research institutions, industry leaders and government representatives, where he showcased Andhra Pradesh's investment-friendly ecosystem and invited Australian institutions to partner with the state.

Under the first MoU, the Andhra Pradesh government's Centre of Excellence for Energy Transition (CoEET), IIT Tirupati and the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Sydney will establish a Centre of Excellence for Solar Manufacturing at IIT Tirupati.

The proposed centre will focus on advanced solar photovoltaic manufacturing, solar panel recycling, circular economy practices, industry-driven research, faculty development, technology commercialisation and specialised training programmes aimed at positioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub for solar manufacturing and innovation.