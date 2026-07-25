Andhra Devotee Dies After Emerging From Narrow Passage At Idukku Pillaiyar Temple In Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai
Devotees traditionally pass through a narrow opening at the shrine, twisting and turning their bodies to make their way through the confined passage.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Tiruvannamalai: A devotee from Andhra Pradesh died after reportedly falling ill soon after emerging from the narrow passage at the Idukku Pillaiyar Temple, a popular place of worship along the Girivalam path around the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu.
The deceased has been identified as Manikumar, who had arrived in Tiruvannamalai with his family on July 24 night for darshan of Lord Annamalaiyar. After visiting the temple, he is said to have undertaken the Girivalam and later visited the Idukku Pillaiyar Temple.
The Idukku Pillaiyar Temple is among the popular spots visited by devotees undertaking the 14-km Girivalam around the Arunachaleswarar Temple. Devotees traditionally pass through a narrow opening at the shrine, twisting and turning their bodies to make their way through the confined passage. The ritual is associated with a belief that completing it can help devotees overcome physical and mental ailments and bring divine blessings.
As per preliminary information, Manikumar had reportedly passed through the narrow opening when he suddenly complained of breathing difficulty and collapsed. Fellow devotees and members of the public who witnessed the incident immediately came to his aid and alerted the emergency services.
A 108 ambulance team reached the spot and rushed Manikumar to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital. However, doctors who examined him declared that he had already passed away.
The incident left his family and fellow devotees in deep shock.
Meanwhile, police from the Tiruvannamalai Rural Police Station reached the hospital and initiated an investigation. A case has been registered, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
Police said the exact cause of death would be established only after the post-mortem examination and receipt of the autopsy report.
The death of the Andhra Pradesh devotee during his pilgrimage to Tiruvannamalai has caused concern among devotees and raised questions about safety measures at the narrow passage, particularly given the large number of pilgrims who visit the site.
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