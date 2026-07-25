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Andhra Devotee Dies After Emerging From Narrow Passage At Idukku Pillaiyar Temple In Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai

File photo of a devotee coming out from the cave of Idukku Pillaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai ( ETV Bharat )

Tiruvannamalai: A devotee from Andhra Pradesh died after reportedly falling ill soon after emerging from the narrow passage at the Idukku Pillaiyar Temple, a popular place of worship along the Girivalam path around the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu.

The deceased has been identified as Manikumar, who had arrived in Tiruvannamalai with his family on July 24 night for darshan of Lord Annamalaiyar. After visiting the temple, he is said to have undertaken the Girivalam and later visited the Idukku Pillaiyar Temple.

The Idukku Pillaiyar Temple is among the popular spots visited by devotees undertaking the 14-km Girivalam around the Arunachaleswarar Temple. Devotees traditionally pass through a narrow opening at the shrine, twisting and turning their bodies to make their way through the confined passage. The ritual is associated with a belief that completing it can help devotees overcome physical and mental ailments and bring divine blessings.

As per preliminary information, Manikumar had reportedly passed through the narrow opening when he suddenly complained of breathing difficulty and collapsed. Fellow devotees and members of the public who witnessed the incident immediately came to his aid and alerted the emergency services.

A 108 ambulance team reached the spot and rushed Manikumar to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital. However, doctors who examined him declared that he had already passed away.