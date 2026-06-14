Andhra CM On Two-Day Singapore Tour To Woo Investors
Chandrababu Naidu will also meet Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and participate in the World Cities Summit.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 10:49 AM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will visit Singapore for two days to attract investments to the state and participate in the World Cities Summit.
As part of the visit, Chandrababu will meet the country's Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, several other ministers, representatives of Surbana-Jurong, who are preparing the master plan for the second phase of the capital Amaravati, and several industrialists.
Naidu will also meet the country's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Home Minister K Shanmugam and Human Resource Development Minister Tan See Leng.
The Chief Minister will leave for Singapore from Bangalore International Airport on Sunday. In Singapore, he will meet the Indian High Commissioner, Shilpak Ambule, before participating in a series of meetings with representatives of various industrial organisations and investors.
He will attend a roundtable conference with startup venture capitalists. Later, he will participate in a dinner meeting with UN Habitat Executive Director Ana Claudia Rasbach.
Naidu will also meet Singapore Senior Minister Lo Yen Ling, Google Cloud Asia Pacific President Karan Bajwa, GIC Executive Committee Advisor Lim Siang Gow, YCH Logistics Executive Chairman Robert Yap, National University of Singapore President Prof Tan Yeung Chee, and others.
On the second day of his visit, he will inaugurate the CBNG361 programme organised by the Kakatiya Cultural Association. He will address the World Cities Summit Leadership Plenary and participate in the CII Partnership Summit-2026 Business Road Show before wrapping up his visit on June 16.
The Chief Minister will be accompanied by Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, Industries Secretary Yuvraj, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, EDB CEO Shanmohan, and a team of CRDA officials during his Singapore tour.
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