ETV Bharat / state

Andhra CM On Two-Day Singapore Tour To Woo Investors

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will visit Singapore for two days to attract investments to the state and participate in the World Cities Summit.

As part of the visit, Chandrababu will meet the country's Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, several other ministers, representatives of Surbana-Jurong, who are preparing the master plan for the second phase of the capital Amaravati, and several industrialists.

Naidu will also meet the country's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Home Minister K Shanmugam and Human Resource Development Minister Tan See Leng.

The Chief Minister will leave for Singapore from Bangalore International Airport on Sunday. In Singapore, he will meet the Indian High Commissioner, Shilpak Ambule, before participating in a series of meetings with representatives of various industrial organisations and investors.