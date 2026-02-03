ETV Bharat / state

Andhra CM Naidu Sets Guinness World Record By Distributing 4,000 E-Cycles Within 24 Hours

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu set a Guinness World Record by distributing nearly 4,000 Super Cycles (e-cycle) within a 24-hour window. During his recent visit to Kuppam, his home constituency, the chief minister delivered 3,742 Super Cycles within 24 hours out of the 5,555 units meant for distribution.

"In a historic milestone for women's empowerment and sustainable development, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu entered the Guinness Book of World Records on January 31. The record was set during a massive distribution of 5,555 Super Cycles (e-cycles), with a record-breaking 3,742 units delivered within a single 24-hour window," a press release said on Tuesday.

Addressing a public meeting at Thumsi village on January 31, the CM hailed the Super Cycle as a catalyst for self-confidence and economic independence. The Super Cycle is more than just transport; it is a vehicle for progress that costs the owner zero rupees to run, he said.

By utilizing rooftop solar power for charging the e-cycle, women and students can save up to Rs 1,500 per month in fuel costs while protecting our environment, the TDP supremo said. According to the CM, the e-cycles were supplied by e-Motorad, which were assembled in Kuppam. Each cycle offers a 60-kilometer range on a single charge.

The beneficiaries of the record-breaking initiative include Self-Help Group (SHG) members, village secretariat employees, Anganwadi teachers, ASHA workers, and other working women.