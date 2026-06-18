ETV Bharat / state

Andhra CM Naidu Launches ‘Yoga for Every Household’ Drive, Pushes Therapeutic Yoga For Chronic Diseases

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to integrate yoga into the state's Sanjeevani health initiative and launch a year-long campaign titled "Yoga for Every Household" (Intintiki Yoga) to promote the practice across the state.

Ahead of International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21, Naidu on Wednesday, at the Secretariat, called for the introduction of a Therapeutic Yoga programme for people suffering from chronic and lifestyle-related diseases. He said that yoga should become a key component of preventive healthcare.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure adequate facilities for participants during the celebrations and proposed introducing special awards next year to recognise the best-performing Yoga Master Trainers.

Officials informed Naidu that nearly 2.6 lakh yoga trainers have been trained under the Yogandhra initiative, while registrations for this year's International Yoga Day events have crossed one crore (10 million) participants.

To encourage mass participation, yoga sessions will be held at 1.33 lakh centres across Andhra Pradesh on June 21. State-level yoga competitions are scheduled in Vijayawada from June 18 to 20, with the main event at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium expected to attract between 5,000 and 6,000 participants. An alternative venue at Ambedkar Kalavedika, with a capacity of around 1,000 people, has been kept ready in case of rain.