ETV Bharat / state

Andhra CM Directs TTD, Endowments Officials To Expedite Construction Of 5,000 Temples

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed TTD and Endowments Department officials to expedite construction of 5,000 temples across the state and finalise sites at the earliest.

The chief minister said that TTD should expand its programmes for promoting Hindu Dharma and spirituality and directed officials to begin temple works once the proposed sites were finalised. "Officials should expedite the construction of 5,000 temples across the state and finalise the sites at the earliest," Naidu said in an official release late on Tuesday.

During a review meeting, TTD Executive Officer Muddada Ravi Chandra said proposals had been received for 4,192 temples from 161 constituencies in 28 districts, while 967 temples had already been completed, it said.

He said temples would be constructed under three categories, with priority given to SC and ST colonies, fishermen settlements, weaker sections' colonies and general areas. Officials said works could be expedited once sites for the temples were finalised, while Naidu suggested using funds received through the Srivani Trust for temple construction and religious programmes.

He said there were 11.8 lakh Srivari Seva volunteers and suggested utilising their services at newly constructed temples. The CM directed officials to examine forming executive committees comprising board members, devotees and Srivari Seva volunteers. Naidu also suggested constructing Lord Venkateswara temples in the capitals of other states in consultation with respective governments.