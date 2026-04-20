ETV Bharat / state

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Celebrates Birthday At Anna Canteen; Top Leaders Extend Wishes

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who turned 76 on Monday, celebrated his birthday with a visit to Anna Canteen to have breakfast with the poor. Accompanied by his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, the CM had breakfast and interacted with the beneficiaries of the state's welfare schemes at Anna Canteen at Patamata in Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, Bhuvaneswari donated Rs 76 lakh to cover the operational expenses of Anna Canteens for the entire day. Owing to this contribution, free meals are being provided at all 269 Anna Canteens across the state today.

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Celebrates Birthday At Anna Canteen (ETV Bharat)

The canteen premises witnessed a festive atmosphere, with large crowds gathering to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister. Supporters and locals raised slogans wishing him on his birthday, while Chandrababu Naidu responded warmly, greeting people and acknowledging their wishes with folded hands.

The Anna Canteen scheme, which aims to provide subsidised meals to the needy, has been a flagship initiative in Andhra Pradesh, ensuring food security for economically weaker sections.

Leaders Across Political Parties Extend Wishes