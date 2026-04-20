Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Celebrates Birthday At Anna Canteen; Top Leaders Extend Wishes
Nara Bhuvaneswari donated Rs 76 lakh to cover the operational expenses of Anna Canteens for the entire day.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who turned 76 on Monday, celebrated his birthday with a visit to Anna Canteen to have breakfast with the poor. Accompanied by his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, the CM had breakfast and interacted with the beneficiaries of the state's welfare schemes at Anna Canteen at Patamata in Vijayawada.
Meanwhile, Bhuvaneswari donated Rs 76 lakh to cover the operational expenses of Anna Canteens for the entire day. Owing to this contribution, free meals are being provided at all 269 Anna Canteens across the state today.
The canteen premises witnessed a festive atmosphere, with large crowds gathering to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister. Supporters and locals raised slogans wishing him on his birthday, while Chandrababu Naidu responded warmly, greeting people and acknowledging their wishes with folded hands.
The Anna Canteen scheme, which aims to provide subsidised meals to the needy, has been a flagship initiative in Andhra Pradesh, ensuring food security for economically weaker sections.
Leaders Across Political Parties Extend Wishes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Chandrababu Naidu, saying that under his leadership, the state is scaling new heights of progress across all sectors.
PM Modi took to his social media 'X' and said, "Best wishes to Andhra Pradesh’s hardworking Chief Minister and my good friend, Shri Chandrababu Naidu Garu. Under his leadership, Andhra Pradesh is scaling new heights of progress across all sectors. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in the service of the people."
Best wishes to Andhra Pradesh’s hardworking Chief Minister and my good friend, Shri Chandrababu Naidu Garu. Under his leadership, Andhra Pradesh is scaling new heights of progress across all sectors. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people.@ncbn— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2026
YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the CM in a social media post. He wrote on 'X': "Wishing you a healthy and peaceful long life!"
Naidu's only son and state Minister Nare Lokesh also took to ‘X’ to post his birthday greetings. "Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu garu - an inspiring leader I also have the privilege of calling Nanna," wrote Lokesh, who was recently elevated as the national working president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). "With each passing year, your passion for public service only grows stronger; your experience and wisdom now blending seamlessly with a renewed energy to lead from the front,” wrote Lokesh.
#HBDOneAndOnlyCBN— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) April 20, 2026
Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu garu - an inspiring leader I also have the privilege of calling Nanna. ❤️
With each passing year, your passion for public service only grows stronger; your experience and wisdom now… pic.twitter.com/Y0zJBsGGXp
"I feel fortunate to learn from you every single day - your clarity of thought, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the people continue to guide me. Wishing you continued good health, strength, and many more years of inspiring leadership," he added.
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