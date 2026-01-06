ETV Bharat / state

Andhra CM Naidu Approves Rs 19,000 Cr Investments; Unveils IT Portal, Pushes Beach Tourism Plans

During the meeting, Naidu directed officials to prepare a comprehensive master plan for beach tourism development in the state. Noting that Suryalanka Beach in Bapatla district is among the safest beaches, he called for branding the Suryalanka Beach Resorts and developing a 15-km-long clean beachfront.

"The 14th SIPB meeting approved investments worth Rs 19,391 crore from 14 companies across sectors such as tourism, industry, food processing and fuel," a press release said.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s 14th State Investment Promotion Board meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, approved investment proposals worth over Rs 19,000 crore with the potential to generate nearly 12,000 jobs. Major proposals cleared at the meeting include Tata Power’s Rs 6,675 crore investment in Nellore district, Shirdi Sai Electricals’ Rs 5,571 crore project in Kadapa district, and Websol Renewable’s Rs 3,538 crore investment, among others.

He also suggested developing small islands near Sullurpeta under beach tourism, drawing parallels with island tourism in the Maldives. The chief minister further stressed the need to attract more food processing units to the Tirupati region to benefit farmers and called for meetings with major food processing companies, asserting that Andhra Pradesh should emerge as a leader in the sector.

Naidu also unveiled the Andhra Pradesh IT infrastructure portal. Observing that sustained efforts in 2025 had helped restore the state’s brand image, which he claimed was eroded during the previous YSRCP government, the chief minister said these measures had resulted in significant investment inflows.

He asked ministers and officials to take responsibility for ensuring there were no lapses in the investment facilitation process. Referring to the power sector, Naidu said improved performance had enabled the government to reduce power tariffs by 13 paise per unit.

"We have decided not to pass on a Rs 4,500 crore true-up charge to the people, and the government will bear the burden. A framework has also been designed to reduce power purchase costs," he said.

The CM said the government aims to bring down the power purchase cost to Rs 3.7 per unit by 2029, adding that it was a matter of satisfaction that consumers were not being burdened with higher power charges.