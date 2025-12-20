ETV Bharat / state

Andhra CM Launches Personal Hygiene Programme 'Mustabu' For Students

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu interacts with students at a school, in Anakapalli district on Dec. 20, 2025 . ( PTI )

Tallapalem: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched 'Mustabu', a personal hygiene programme for students, here in Anakapalli district. 'Mustabu', which means getting ready in Telugu, was launched statewide from Tallapalem social welfare residential school. 'Mustabu' is the brainchild of Parvatipuram Manyam district collector Prabhakar Reddy, who pioneered it among tribal students. "We are launching Mustabu statewide from Tallapalem residential school. We took it up as a programme to elevate personal hygiene, health and self-confidence among students," said Naidu, addressing students.