Ande Sri, The Poet Who Gave Telangana Its Official Anthem, Passes Away; CM Revanth Reddy Condoles Demise
Celebrated Telangana poet Ande Sri passed away in Hyderabad on Sunday night, leaving behind a void in the state's literary and cultural world.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 10:16 AM IST
Hyderabad: Renowned poet and writer from Telangana, Ande Sri, who had penned the state's official song 'Jaya Jayahe Telangana', passed away on Sunday night at the age of 64.
According to sources, Ande Sri suddenly developed serious health complications at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday. Family members rushed him to Gandhi Hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.
Born as Ande Yellaiah in Rebarthi village of Siddipet district, Ande Sri's life had seen a transformation like none. He used to work as a shepherd and later as a labourer in construction activities. However, he always raised his voice for the poor. Over the years, he rose to prominence as a celebrated poet despite having no formal education.
He had played a key role in the Telangana movement, and his song 'Mayamaipoyindamma' became widely popular during the agitation for a separate state. His poem 'Jaya Jayahe Telangana' was officially recognised and adopted as the state anthem by the government in February 2024.
The Telangana government recently honoured Ande Sri with a cash award of Rs one crore in recognition of his contribution. He was also conferred an honorary doctorate by Kakatiya University.
Ande Sri had received several awards for his literary contributions. In 2006, he had received the Nandi Award for the film Ganga. In 2014, the Academy of Universal Global Peace awarded him a doctorate. In 2015, he received the Dasarathi Literary Award and the Ravuri Bharadwaja Literary Award. In 2022, he was bestowed with the Janakamma National Award and in 2024, he bagged the Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Literary Award. He was also a recipient of the Loknayak Award.
- 2006: Nandi Award for the film Ganga
- 2014: Doctorate from the Academy of Universal Global Peace
- 2015: Dasarathi Literary Award and Ravuri Bharadwaja Literary Award
- 2022: Janakamma National Award
- 2024: Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Literary Award
'Personal Loss,' Says CM Revanth Reddy
Expressing condolences over Ande Sri's demise, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy termed it "an irreparable loss to the state's literary world".
తెలంగాణ సాహితీ శిఖరం, ప్రజల కవి అందెశ్రీ మరణం తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతిని, ఆవేదనను కలిగించింది. ఆయన మరణం సాహితీ లోకానికే కాదు వ్యక్తిగతంగా నాకు తీరని లోటు.— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) November 10, 2025
తెలంగాణ ఉద్యమంలో తన అక్షరాన్ని ఇంధనంగా మార్చి ప్రజల్లో నిత్య చైతన్యాన్ని జ్వలింపచేసిన గొప్ప యోధుడు అందెశ్రీ.
నిత్యం పేదల పక్షాన… pic.twitter.com/Hs5v0gZmlL
CM Reddy said, "The demise of 'people's poet' Ande Sri, has caused deep shock and sorrow. His passing is an irreplaceable loss not only to the literary world but also to me personally."
Recalling his contributions, Reddy said, "Ande Sri was a great warrior who transformed his words into fuel for the Telangana movement and ignited awareness in the people. He was a selfless son of Telangana soil who always raised his voice for the poor."
"Even though Ande Sri is no longer physically among us, the song 'Jaya Jayahe Telangana Janani Jayaketanam', the official anthem of the Telangana state, will forever remain etched in the hearts of the people as his enduring legacy. I pray to God for peace to his soul, and convey my deepest condolences to his family members," the Chief Minister said.
