Ande Sri, The Poet Who Gave Telangana Its Official Anthem, Passes Away; CM Revanth Reddy Condoles Demise

Hyderabad: Renowned poet and writer from Telangana, Ande Sri, who had penned the state's official song 'Jaya Jayahe Telangana', passed away on Sunday night at the age of 64.

According to sources, Ande Sri suddenly developed serious health complications at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday. Family members rushed him to Gandhi Hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Born as Ande Yellaiah in Rebarthi village of Siddipet district, Ande Sri's life had seen a transformation like none. He used to work as a shepherd and later as a labourer in construction activities. However, he always raised his voice for the poor. Over the years, he rose to prominence as a celebrated poet despite having no formal education.

He had played a key role in the Telangana movement, and his song 'Mayamaipoyindamma' became widely popular during the agitation for a separate state. His poem 'Jaya Jayahe Telangana' was officially recognised and adopted as the state anthem by the government in February 2024.

The Telangana government recently honoured Ande Sri with a cash award of Rs one crore in recognition of his contribution. He was also conferred an honorary doctorate by Kakatiya University.

Ande Sri had received several awards for his literary contributions. In 2006, he had received the Nandi Award for the film Ganga. In 2014, the Academy of Universal Global Peace awarded him a doctorate. In 2015, he received the Dasarathi Literary Award and the Ravuri Bharadwaja Literary Award. In 2022, he was bestowed with the Janakamma National Award and in 2024, he bagged the Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Literary Award. He was also a recipient of the Loknayak Award.