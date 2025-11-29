ETV Bharat / state

Andaman To Get India's First Coral Reef Research Centre

Sri Vijay Puram: The government will soon set up the National Coral Reef Research Institute (NCRRI) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a senior official said. NCRRI, which will be set up at Rs 120 crore, will function as the nodal and monitoring agency for coral reef research across India, he said. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will set up the first-of-its-kind centre at Chidiyatapu in South Andaman, he added.

"It will be an advanced coral reef research, conservation, and management centre," said Sivaperuman, the officer-in-charge of the Zoological Survey of India's Andaman & Nicobar regional centre.

"Coral reefs play a pivotal role as they provide natural coastal protection against storms, working as a cushion against waves. The reefs help prevent loss of life and properties in the coastal region," he said, addressing a workshop on Coastal and Marine Biodiversity of Island Ecosystems here on Friday evening.

Sivaperuman said a QR code-based system will be introduced at the ZSI Museum in Sri Vijay Puram, enabling people to digitally access photographs and information related to displayed species.

ZSI's former director Kailash Chandra said the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are one of the four biodiversity hotspots in India, and have a rich collection of both indigenous and migratory species. Expressing concern over the rising sea levels and increasing temperatures, Chandra highlighted the impacts of climate change on marine habitats, particularly coral reefs.