ETV Bharat / state

'No Compensation Has Ever Been Paid': J&K High Court Dismisses NHAI Appeal Over Jammu-Pathankot Highway Land

The court also took note of the fact that the land had initially been occupied by the Central Public Works Department ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) against directions requiring it to initiate fresh land acquisition proceedings or restore possession of two kanals of land allegedly occupied for the construction and maintenance of the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, after finding that the rightful landowners had never received compensation.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajnesh Oswal, in its five-page judgment, upheld the judgment of a single judge, holding that the subsequent omission of ownership details from revenue records could not extinguish the ownership rights established through earlier land records.

The court also took note of the fact that the land had initially been occupied by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for the construction and maintenance of the national highway and was subsequently handed over to the NHAI.

In its judgment, pronounced at Jammu, the bench found no legal infirmity in the directions issued by the single judge and dismissed the Letters Patent Appeal filed by the highway authority.

"Significantly, the record establishes the undisputed fact that no compensation has ever been paid to the rightful landowners," Justice Oswal observed.

The ruling concerns land measuring two kanals falling under Survey No. 299 at Village Digiana in Jammu. It brings into focus the legal obligations of public authorities when private land is occupied for infrastructure projects without payment of compensation to its owners.

The appeal, registered as LPA No. 80/2026 in WP(C) No. 1625/2020, arose from a judgment dated February 24, 2026, passed by a single judge in the case titled Ch. Mohd. Sadiq vs. Union of India and Others.

The single judge had directed the NHAI either to submit a fresh indent for acquisition of the land before the Collector or Competent Authority or restore possession of the property to its owners within six months from the date of receipt of a certified copy of the judgment.

The court had further directed the Collector or Competent Authority to initiate acquisition proceedings under the applicable law and complete the process within the period prescribed under the relevant statute.

The NHAI challenged these directions, primarily arguing that the writ petition involved disputed questions of fact that were contrary to the documents available on record.

The authority also relied upon an order dated June 26, 2006, to dispute the ownership claim of Ch. Mohd. Sadiq, the petitioner before the single judge.

Its principal contention was that the revenue records did not establish the respondent's ownership over the two kanals of land in question.